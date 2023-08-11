Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will be released in China on August 14. As the launch date nears, the Lei Jun-led company has shared multiple teasers on Weibo revealing new details about the foldable smartphone. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is confirmed to come with an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED inner display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also claimed to deliver up to 1.34 days of battery life on a single charge. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 can supposedly withstand up to 5,00,000 folds, as per the company.

Xiaomi posted details about the hinge, display, and battery specifications of the new Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 on Weibo. The upcoming foldable phone is confirmed to sport an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display on the inside. The panel will offer 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The foldable is teased to come with a new hinge with improved flexibility that can keep the phone opened at any angle between 45 degrees and 135 degrees for watching moving or attending video calls. The hinge comprises of 198 parts with 14 movable parts.

The company states that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 can survive 5,00,000 folds and offer a TUV Rheinland certification. Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 is claimed to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

Furthermore, the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is teased to carry Leica-branded quad rear cameras. It is confirmed to have a Titanium alloy build and an ultra-thin flexible glass coating. The foldable phone will get Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection as well.

The foldable is also claimed to deliver up to 1.34 days of battery life with a combination of dual-cell battery system and Xiaomi Surge chips. However, the battery capacity of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is not known at this moment.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch event is scheduled for 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) on August 14. The event will include Lei Jun's annual speech as well. The foldable phone is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It could house a 4,800mAh battery with either 50W or 67W wired fast charging support.

Google Pixel Fold, Huawei Mate X3 and the latest foldable phones from Samsung are likely to face tough competition from the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, if the latter gets a global release outside China.

