Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is tipped to pack a 16-megapixel OV16F selfie camera on the inner and cover screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 April 2024 17:39 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (pictured) debuted in August 2023 and its successor could arrive a year later

  • Xiaomi is tipped to unveil the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 sometime in August
  • The Mix Fold 4 is expected to remain a China-exclusive handset
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 may sport a quad camera setup similar to the Mix Fold 3
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, the purported next generation foldable phone from the Chinese smartphone brand, is expected to be unveiled soon as the successor to last year's Mix Fold 3. Ahead of an official confirmation, specifications of the upcoming book-style foldable have leaked online. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It is said to come with a quad-camera system with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to remain a China-exclusive handset.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 was spotted with model number "24072PX77C" and the codename "goku' in a database. It reportedly has "N18" as the internal model number. The handset is said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to feature a quad-camera system that is similar to the Mix Fold 3. The camera setup could be headlined by a 1/1.55-inch 50-megapixel Omnivision "Light Hunter 800" sensor as the primary sensor. The Chinese smartphone maker used the same camera in the Redmi K70 Pro. The rumoured Xiaomi Mix Flip is also believed to be equipped with the same OmniVision sensor.

The company could use the 1/2.8-inch 60-megapixel OmniVision OV60A sensor and 13-megapixel OV13B sensor with 1/3-inch sensor size on the Mix Fold 4 with 2x optical zoom. For comparison, last year's Mix Fold 3 had a 3.2x telephoto camera. The upcoming model could also get a 1/3.94-inch 10-megapixel S5K3K1 sensor from Samsung with support for 5x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is tipped to pack a 16-megapixel OV16F selfie camera on the inner and cover screen. It is said to offer improved screen resolution over its predecessor. Further, the report claims that the new foldable phone will be limited to the Chinese market. The purported Mix Flip, in contrast, is anticipated to be launched in China and global markets excluding India and Japan.

The smartphone maker is tipped to unveil the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 sometime in August and this year's launch window is in line with previous models launched by the company — the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 debuted in August 2023. The current generation book-style foldable runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and features four Leica-branded rear cameras.

