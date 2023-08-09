Redmi Note 13 Pro+, which is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, is likely to launch soon alongside the rest of the purported Redmi Note 13 series phones. Like its predecessor, the anticipated lineup is expected to feature a base Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Ahead of an official announcement, a tipster has suggested a few key specifications of the probable top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ including its display details, camera specifications, and battery features.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted on Weibo that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is likely to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The camera is said to offer 4x in-sensor zoom, which could result in clearer zoomed-in images with good resolution and less noise.

Redmi's high-end 13 Pro+ model is also said to feature a curved-edge display, en route to becoming the first ever Redmi Note device to launch with this feature. The tipster adds that the phone is also likely to feature a panel with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Finally, the tipster adds that the rumoured Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. Notably, the preceding Redmi Note 12 Pro+ model is backed by a 4,980mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro + is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It was launched in India earlier this year in January, and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and its triple rear camera unit includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a third 2-megapixel sensor.

Offered in Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black colour options, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999 in India.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.