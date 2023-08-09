Technology News

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, May Sport 200-Megapixel Primary Rear Camera

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is tipped to be the first Note model to come with a curved display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2023 15:38 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ could sport a 4x in-sensor zoom
  • The phone is expected to come with a 1.5K 120Hz displaly
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ may support 120W fast charging

Redmi Note 13 Pro+, which is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, is likely to launch soon alongside the rest of the purported Redmi Note 13 series phones. Like its predecessor, the anticipated lineup is expected to feature a base Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Ahead of an official announcement, a tipster has suggested a few key specifications of the probable top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ including its display details, camera specifications, and battery features.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted on Weibo that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is likely to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The camera is said to offer 4x in-sensor zoom, which could result in clearer zoomed-in images with good resolution and less noise. 

Redmi's high-end 13 Pro+ model is also said to feature a curved-edge display, en route to becoming the first ever Redmi Note device to launch with this feature. The tipster adds that the phone is also likely to feature a panel with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Finally, the tipster adds that the rumoured Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. Notably, the preceding Redmi Note 12 Pro+ model is backed by a 4,980mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro + is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It was launched in India earlier this year in January, and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and its triple rear camera unit includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a third 2-megapixel sensor.

Offered in Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black colour options, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are priced at  Rs. 29,999 and  Rs. 32,999 in India.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent camera performance
  • Premium design, IP53 rating
  • Quality multimedia experience
  • Super-fast charging, good battery life
  • Feature-rich software with minimal bloatware
  • Capable overall performance
  • Bad
  • Much more expensive than its predecessor
  • Does not ship with Android 13
  • Haptics could have been better
  • Ultra-wide camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4980mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2000 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus specifications, Redmi Note 13 series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
