Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 SoC, Camera, Battery, More Details Leaked; Said to Get Up to 16GB RAM

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2024 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to succeed Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (pictured)

  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is likely to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The handset is said to come with lesser crease than the preceding model
  • The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 could support 100W wired fast charging
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 may launch in China soon. The model is expected to succeed the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, which was unveiled in August 2023. Although the company is yet to confirm the existence of this handset or any of its details, key features of the anticipated book-style foldable smartphone have surfaced online. A tipster has leaked several key specifications of the Mix Fold 4 including chipset and charging.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a Weibo post (via) that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 gen 3 SoC and will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It is said to be equipped with a custom x-axis linear motor and come with a lesser crease on the inner foldable display compared to the preceding model.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a new periscope lens. The tipster did not hint at other camera details. He noted that the handset will likely support two-way satellite communication.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It may also carry an IP rating for splash resistance but the tipster did not specify the exact certification. The handset is expected to weigh less than the older model that weighed around 255g. The upcoming model could weigh between 220g and 240g. 

Notably, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launched in China priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants were listed at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,500) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,600), respectively.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO inner panel and a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED cover screen. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

For optics, the front camera of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 carries a 20-megapixel sensor. The quad rear camera unit, on the other hand, includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel periscope camera.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 launch, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 specifications, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
