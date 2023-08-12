Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is confirmed to launch in China on August 14 and the brand is actively teasing the design and specifications of the handset via Weibo. Just days ahead of its formal debut, a Xiaomi smartphone, believed to be Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is shown with Android 13 OS. The foldable smartphone is confirmed to come with an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display and Leica-branded quad rear cameras.

A Xiaomi smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number 2308CPXD0C. The listing, which is thought to be of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, shows 2,071 points in single-core testing and 5,419 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 14.84GB of RAM, this could translate to 16GB on paper. The listing is dated Friday, August 11.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.36GHz, four cores with a clock speed of 2.80GHz and three cores capped at 2.02GHz. These CPU speeds suggest an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The original version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC has a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz.

The Geekbench listing was initially spotted by Nashville Chatter, however, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify it.

Xiaomi already announced that the launch of Mix Fold 3 will take place at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) on August 14 in China. The event will also see the debut of the Xiaomi Band 8 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 Max.

The Mix Fold 3 is teased to feature an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display on the inside with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The handset is claimed to survive 5,00,000 folds. It has a Leica-branded quad rear camera unit and is confirmed to include Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection. Xiaomi says that the handset can deliver up to 1.34 days of battery life.

