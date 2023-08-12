Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 With Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3's launch will take place at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) on August 14 in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 12 August 2023 18:08 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 With Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is teased to feature 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 spotted on Geekbench with model number 2308CPXD0C
  • The listing shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.36GHz
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will have Leica-branded quad rear cameras

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is confirmed to launch in China on August 14 and the brand is actively teasing the design and specifications of the handset via Weibo. Just days ahead of its formal debut, a Xiaomi smartphone, believed to be Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is shown with Android 13 OS. The foldable smartphone is confirmed to come with an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display and Leica-branded quad rear cameras.

A Xiaomi smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number 2308CPXD0C. The listing, which is thought to be of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, shows 2,071 points in single-core testing and 5,419 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 14.84GB of RAM, this could translate to 16GB on paper. The listing is dated Friday, August 11.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.36GHz, four cores with a clock speed of 2.80GHz and three cores capped at 2.02GHz. These CPU speeds suggest an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The original version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC has a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz.

The Geekbench listing was initially spotted by Nashville Chatter, however, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify it.

Xiaomi already announced that the launch of Mix Fold 3 will take place at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) on August 14 in China. The event will also see the debut of the Xiaomi Band 8 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 Max.

The Mix Fold 3 is teased to feature an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display on the inside with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The handset is claimed to survive 5,00,000 folds. It has a Leica-branded quad rear camera unit and is confirmed to include Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection. Xiaomi says that the handset can deliver up to 1.34 days of battery life.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.02-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2160x1914 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
