Infinix Smart 8 HD With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 8 HD has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 December 2023 12:37 IST
Infinix Smart 8 HD With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 8 HD comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 8 HD has a dual rear camera setup
  • It has an 8-megapixel front camera
  • Infinix Smart 8 HD runs on Android 13 (Go edition) based XOS 13
Infinix Smart 8 HD was launched in India on Friday as a follow-up to the Infinix Smart 7 HD. The new budget-friendly smartphone comes in three colour options and a single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Infinix Smart 8 HD has a pill-shaped Magic Ring feature on its display that shows animations and notifications. The handset runs on Unisoc T606 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It has an AI-backed dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. 

Infinix Smart 8 HD price in India

The Infinix Smart 8 HD is priced at Rs. 5,669 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The price includes a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank card transactions. It comes in Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colour options. The handset is currently up for sale via Amazon for Rs. 7,990.

The Infinix Smart 7 HD was launched in April this year with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 64GB variant.

Infinix Smart 8 HD specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 8 HD runs on Android 13 (Go edition) based XOS 13 and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a hole punch cutout at the top and the screen is rated to deliver up to 500 nits of peak brightness. Infinix has included a software feature called the Magic Ring on the new handset. This pill-shaped animation around the notch will display charging animations, background calls, low-battery reminders, and other notifications. As mentioned, the handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The memory can be expanded up to 6GB with the unused storage. The onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

The Infinix Smart 8 HD has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens alongside a ring flash. For selfies and video chat, it has an 8-megapixel front camera with flash.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 8 HD include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The handset comes with a fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocking and also supports face unlock feature.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Smart 8 HD. The battery is claimed to offer up to 39 hours of calling time, up to 50 hours of music playback time, and up to 36 days of video playback time on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Smart 8 HD

Infinix Smart 8 HD

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
The Game Awards 2023 Winners: Baldur’s Gate III Crowned Game of the Year, Alan Wake 2 Bags Four Trophies, More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Registers First Minor Price Dip in Recent Days, Most Altcoins Trading in Profits

