JioFinance App With UPI, Banking Services Launched in Beta By Jio Financial Services

JioFinance will also be updated to include loan solutions, beginning with loans on mutual funds and gradually introducing home loans.

By ANI | Updated: 30 May 2024 19:56 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio Financial Services has also sought feedback from users to improve the application

Highlights
  • JioFinance shows users consolidated view of their accounts and savings
  • The app includes an instant digital account opening feature
  • JioFinance also offers expert guidance on insurance products
Jio Financial Services Ltd has announced the launch of its "JioFinance" app in beta mode. The platform aims to revolutionize daily finances and digital banking with a comprehensive, user-friendly interface. According to a press release from the company, the "JioFinance" app offers an integration of digital banking services, including UPI transactions, bill payments, and insurance advisory.

Users can access a consolidated view of their accounts and savings, all within one intuitive platform. Designed to cater to individuals across all levels of financial tech familiarity, the app ensures effortless money management at users' fingertips.

Jio Financial Services has plans for the "JioFinance" app. Future updates will expand loan solutions, beginning with loans on mutual funds and gradually introducing home loans.

Key features of the app include instant digital account opening, allowing users to open digital accounts swiftly and access banking services immediately.

The "Jio Payments Bank Account" feature provides streamlined management of bank accounts within the app, while bill settlements and UPI transactions are made easy for everyday financial transactions.

Additionally, the app offers insurance advisory, providing expert guidance on insurance products to ensure comprehensive financial planning.

"JioFinance" places a strong emphasis on trust, relevance, and transparency.

The app's beta launch invites user feedback to refine and enhance the digital banking experience continually. This approach demonstrates Jio's dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations through continual improvement and user-centred design.

"We're excited to introduce the 'JioFinance' app to the market. A platform that shall aim to redefine the way individuals manage their finances today. Our end goal is to simplify everything related to finance in a single platform for any user across all demographics, with a comprehensive suite of offerings like lending, investment, insurance, payments and transactions and make financial services more transparent, affordable and intuitive," said a company spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
