Oppo Reno 12F 5G Spotted on Several Certification Sites; BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G reportedly carries the model number Oppo CPH2637.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 May 2024 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 11F 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to launch in select European, Asian markets
  • The smartphone may launch with a different moniker in India
  • The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to get upgrades over the Oppo Reno 11F
Oppo Reno 12F 5G may arrive in select markets later this year. The handset has not yet been officially announced but the moniker was spotted on some certification sites. These listings hinted at some key specifications of the smartphone and suggested an imminent launch. It is likely to launch as the successor to the Oppo Reno 11F 5G, which was unveiled in February this year. The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to join the recently launched Oppo Reno 12 lineup that includes a base and a Pro variant.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G launch (expected) 

According to a 91Mobiles report, a TDRA listing of a handset with the model number Oppo CPH2637 shows that the phone has the moniker Oppo Reno 12F 5G. The model number closely resembles those of the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, which are denoted by Oppo CPH2625 and CPH2629, respectively. This suggests that the purported Oppo Reno 12F 5G is likely to join the Oppo Reno 12 series.

The CPH2637 model number was also reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website, suggesting an imminent India launch. The listing, however, does not list a moniker or any other expected features of the handset. The Oppo Reno 12F 5G will likely launch in India with a different moniker, as the Oppo Reno 11F 5G was introduced in India as the Oppo F25 Pro 5G.

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G also reportedly appeared on the EEC, or the Eurasian Economic Commission, website with the model number CPH2637. This listing did not reveal any details about the handset but suggested its eventual availability in European and Asian markets. There are no details about the launch timeline for the smartphone yet. 

Oppo Reno 12F 5G specifications, features (expected)

The report added that the Oppo phone with the model number CPH2637 was also seen on the Camera FV-5 platform, which suggested some camera details of the handset. The smartphone was listed with a 12.5-megapixel primary rear sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 4.0mm focal length. Taking pixel binning, a process that combines adjacent pixels in an image, into consideration, it is speculated that this could be marketed as a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

The Oppo CPH2637 was also seen on the Camera FV-5 platform with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 3.2mm focal length. This could also be marketed as a 50-megapixel sensor owing to pixel binning.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
