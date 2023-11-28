Infinix Smart 8 HD is all set to go official in India on December 8. Just days ahead of its formal debut, the company, owned by China's Transsion Holdings, has confirmed via a press release that the smartphone will have a Magic Ring feature. The Magic Ring appears to be a pill-shaped black bar that expands out of the selfie camera cutout. It will show animations for face unlock and also offer notifications. The new feature looks quite like Apple's Dynamic Island and Realme's Mini Capsule. The Infinix Smart 8 HD will join the Smart 8, which debuted earlier this month.

Infinix on Tuesday, via a press release, teased the Magic Ring functionality of the upcoming Infinix Smart 8 HD. It looks like a centrally located elongated pill-shaped notch animation around the front camera cutout that can show animations and notifications. The Magic Ring can also be used to show real-time details such as charge completion reminders, call management, and charging animations, as per Infinix.

The Magic Ring resembles the Dynamic Island feature available in the iPhone 15 series and iPhone 14 Pro models. Realme also introduced a similar Mini Capsule feature in its Realme C55 that displays the phone's charges status, data usage, and step count. The Infinix Smart 8 HD is claimed to be the first smartphone in the sub-Rs. 6,000 segment to pack the Magic Ring feature.

Infinix Smart 8 HD's launch will take place in India on December 8. It is confirmed to be available in four colour options —Crystal Green, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

The Infinix Smart 8 HD is teased to feature dual rear cameras. It will have a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. The phone will offer USB Type-C connectivity and UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.