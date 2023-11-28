Technology News

Infinix Smart 8 HD Teased to Get Apple's Dynamic Island-Like Feature Called Magic Ring

Infinix Smart 8 HD's launch will take place in India on December 8.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2023 17:21 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

The expandable Magic Ring can be set to show real-time details

  • Infinix Smart 8 HD is teased to feature dual rear cameras
  • It will have a 6.6-inch HD+ display
  • Infinix Smart 8 HD will debut in four colour options
Infinix Smart 8 HD is all set to go official in India on December 8. Just days ahead of its formal debut, the company, owned by China's Transsion Holdings, has confirmed via a press release that the smartphone will have a Magic Ring feature. The Magic Ring appears to be a pill-shaped black bar that expands out of the selfie camera cutout. It will show animations for face unlock and also offer notifications. The new feature looks quite like Apple's Dynamic Island and Realme's Mini Capsule. The Infinix Smart 8 HD will join the Smart 8, which debuted earlier this month.

Infinix on Tuesday, via a press release, teased the Magic Ring functionality of the upcoming Infinix Smart 8 HD. It looks like a centrally located elongated pill-shaped notch animation around the front camera cutout that can show animations and notifications. The Magic Ring can also be used to show real-time details such as charge completion reminders, call management, and charging animations, as per Infinix.

The Magic Ring resembles the Dynamic Island feature available in the iPhone 15 series and iPhone 14 Pro models. Realme also introduced a similar Mini Capsule feature in its Realme C55 that displays the phone's charges status, data usage, and step count. The Infinix Smart 8 HD is claimed to be the first smartphone in the sub-Rs. 6,000 segment to pack the Magic Ring feature.

Infinix Smart 8 HD's launch will take place in India on December 8. It is confirmed to be available in four colour options —Crystal Green, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

The Infinix Smart 8 HD is teased to feature dual rear cameras. It will have a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. The phone will offer USB Type-C connectivity and UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Smart 8

Infinix Smart 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Further reading: Infinix Smart 8 HD, Infinix Smart 8 HD Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
