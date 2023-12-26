Infinix Smart 8 Pro is expected to launch soon. It is said to join the Infinix Smart 8, which was launched in November this year with an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The company also introduced the Infinix Smart 8 HD will similar specifications in India in December. The Google Play Console listing of the Infinix Smart 8 Pro hints at some key specifications of the handset including processor, display and design details.

The Tech Outlook spotted the Infinix Smart 8 Pro in a Google Play Console listing. The phone is expected to launch with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with an Imagination PowerVR GE8320 GPU, as per the listing. The report states that the handset was spotted with 3GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 13-based XOS 13.

The Infinix Smart 8 Pro is also tipped to feature a 6.6-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a screen density of 320 dpi. The report added that this Pro model, similar to the base Infinix Smart 8, is expected to be introduced as a budget offering.

Launched in Nigeria in November, the Infinix Smart 8 is offered in four colour options. The company also unveiled the Infinix Smart 8 HD in India earlier this month. It is currently available in a singular 3GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 6,559. It is offered in Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black shades.

The Infinix Smart 8 HD is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 39 hours of calling time. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is also equipped with a pill-shaped Dynamic Island-inspired Magic Ring animation around the centred hole-punch slot which shows charging animations and other notifications. The phone has a 13-megapixel dual camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera.

