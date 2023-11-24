Technology News

Infinix Smart 8 HD India Launch Date Set for December 8; Key Specifications Revealed

Infinix Smart 8 HD will succeed the Infinix Smart 7 HD model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 November 2023 14:26 IST
Infinix Smart 8 HD India Launch Date Set for December 8; Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 8 HD will come in Crystal Green, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black shades

  • Infinix Smart 8 HD will support USB Type-C connectivity
  • The upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.6-inch HD+ display
  • The Infinix Smart 8 HD will come with a textured back panel
Infinix Smart 8 HD will launch in India soon. The phone will succeed the Infinix Smart 7 HD, which was introduced in the country in April this year. The older model is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer up to 39 hours of calling time on a single charge. The company has now unveiled the design of the upcoming Infinix Smart 8 HD and revealed some key details of the handset. It has also confirmed the launch date of the Infinix Smart 8 HD in India.

In a press statement, Infinix announced that the Infinix Smart 8 HD will launch in India on December 8. The company claims that the handset will arrive with significant upgrades over the preceding model. It is also said to be a budget model but its price has not yet been revealed. However, the Smart 8 HD is confirmed to be available in four colour options - Crystal Green, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

The design shows the Infinix Smart 8 HD with dual rear cameras and an LED flash. The three separate circular units are placed in the top left corner of the back panel on a rectangular camera module. The company says that the handset will come with a textured rear panel to ensure a comfortable grip. The front camera will be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, according to the press note.

Infinix also confirmed that the Smart 8 HD will sport a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. The phone will support USB Type-C connectivity and come with UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The company adds that the phone will be the first in its segment to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Notably, the Infinix Smart 7 HD is priced in India at Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB + 64GB variant. It is offered in Ink Black, Jade White, and Silk Black colour options. Apart from the specifications discussed previously, the Smart 7 HD features a 6.6-inch 60Hz full-HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS display. It also has an 8-megapixel primary sensor at the back with dual LED flash, while the front camera carries a 5-megapixel sensor.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Smart 7 HD

Infinix Smart 7 HD

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12 Go Edition
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Infinix Smart 8 HD, Infinix Smart 8 HD India launch, Infinix Smart 8 HD specifications, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Smart 8 HD India Launch Date Set for December 8; Key Specifications Revealed
Comment
 
 

  1. OnePlus 12 Will Be Available in Three Colour Options: See Here
  2. Oppo Pad Air 2 With 11.4-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Debuts: See Price
  3. iQoo 12 5G to Launch in India With Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14
  4. Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  5. Redmi K70 Pro Will Run on This New Mobile Chipset; Design Revealed
  6. Rockstar Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro May Get LTE, 5G Variants, Reportedly Spotted Online
  8. Red Magic 9 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Price
