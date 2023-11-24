Photo Credit: Infinix
Infinix Smart 8 HD will launch in India soon. The phone will succeed the Infinix Smart 7 HD, which was introduced in the country in April this year. The older model is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer up to 39 hours of calling time on a single charge. The company has now unveiled the design of the upcoming Infinix Smart 8 HD and revealed some key details of the handset. It has also confirmed the launch date of the Infinix Smart 8 HD in India.
In a press statement, Infinix announced that the Infinix Smart 8 HD will launch in India on December 8. The company claims that the handset will arrive with significant upgrades over the preceding model. It is also said to be a budget model but its price has not yet been revealed. However, the Smart 8 HD is confirmed to be available in four colour options - Crystal Green, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.
The design shows the Infinix Smart 8 HD with dual rear cameras and an LED flash. The three separate circular units are placed in the top left corner of the back panel on a rectangular camera module. The company says that the handset will come with a textured rear panel to ensure a comfortable grip. The front camera will be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, according to the press note.
Infinix also confirmed that the Smart 8 HD will sport a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. The phone will support USB Type-C connectivity and come with UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The company adds that the phone will be the first in its segment to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Notably, the Infinix Smart 7 HD is priced in India at Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB + 64GB variant. It is offered in Ink Black, Jade White, and Silk Black colour options. Apart from the specifications discussed previously, the Smart 7 HD features a 6.6-inch 60Hz full-HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS display. It also has an 8-megapixel primary sensor at the back with dual LED flash, while the front camera carries a 5-megapixel sensor.
