Samsung Galaxy M34 5G First Impressions: Big Promises

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy M34 5G in India as its brand new offering under Rs. 20,000. Some of its main selling points include an optically stabilised main camera with advanced low-light capability, a vivid display, and a massive battery. The Galaxy M34 5G is available in two variants, a 6GB RAM and 128GB configuration which retails for Rs. 16,999, and an 8GB RAM and 128GB configuration for Rs. 18,999. These are introductory prices inclusive of bank offers, according to Samsung. Let's take a closer look at what you can expect from this phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a chunky smartphone, similar to the Galaxy F54 5G. However, given its pricing, it seems to be built well and could even pass for a phone in a higher segment. The camera module design is similar to that of the Galaxy F54 and even the Galaxy S23. The plastic body is comfortable to hold, although this phone is heavy due to its 6,000mAh battery. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button, and you even get a headphone jack on the bottom.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is powered by a Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC. This phone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims that the battery should last two full days on a single charge, and the the phone supports 25W fast charging with a compatible adapter.

The Galaxy M34 5G boasts of a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, which is not something we see often at this price. It even has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a third macro camera. For selfies, you get a 13-megapixel front-facing camera in the display notch. The camera app supports advanced night modes which Samsung refers to as Nightography.

The Galaxy M34 5G has Samsung's Infinity-U-style notch, which is not a modern look in 2023

Last but not least, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G runs One UI 5.1 and is promised to get up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. Such a long commitment could very well sway many potential buyers towards this phone.

The Galaxy M34 5G is certainly not the most striking smartphone in its class, and others such as the new Realme Narzo 60 5G definitely look more appealing. Having said that, its specifications are fairly competitive and the long-term software commitment is definitely a unique selling point. We will be testing the Galaxy M34 5G over the next few weeks, so don't miss our full review.

