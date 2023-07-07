Technology News

Realme Narzo 60 5G First Impressions: Enough of an Upgrade?

Realme’s Narzo 60 5G gets a revamped design, but not much else

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 7 July 2023 12:45 IST


The Realme Narzo 60 5G has been launched at Rs. 17,999

Highlights
  • The Realme Narzo 60 5G gets a completely overhauled design
  • It offers more RAM with the base variant over its predecessor
  • The new MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC isn’t exactly an upgrade

The Realme Narzo 60 5G arrives more than a year after the launch of its predecessor, the Narzo 50 5G. Given the long gap, we expected it to pack in some serious upgrades over the previous model like its more expensive sibling, the Narzo 60 Pro 5G (First impressions). The new phone gets a brand new design which closely follows the Realme 11 Pro series, however, not much else seems to have changed on the inside. I've spent a few hours with it, so let's take a closer look at what's new.

About that design, the Realme Narzo 60 5G has seen a big jump in terms of quality. It no longer feels like a budget device but more like a mid-range smartphone. The Cosmic Black finish that I received has a flat chiselled appearance, with a flat rear panel and mid-frame which are made out of polycarbonate.

Realme Narzo 60 5G design back gadgets 360 RealmeNarzo605G Realme

The Realme Narzo 60 5G has been given a complete overhaul in terms of design, compared to the previous model

Holding it up, it's really hard to tell that this is a budget device until you press the power button and light up the display. This is when you will notice an abnormally thick chin at the bottom, which kind of ruins the otherwise modern appearance of the phone.

Thankfully, the 6.43-inch SuperAMOLED, full-HD+ display is of the hole-punch variety and does not sport an ugly water-drop style notch. The display has shrunk a bit from last year's 6.6-inch panel, but has the same resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Realme claims that the display now uses a new "diamond pixel arrangement" which according to the brand improves its PPI, making content appear sharper.

The massive, yet flattened, circular camera bump on the Realme Narzo 60 5G only holds two cameras, out of which, just one is accessible to the user. This would be the 64-megapixel primary camera, which seems like an upgrade over last year's 48-megapixel shooter. The second camera seems to be a monochrome sensor for gathering depth data when using portrait mode. The selfie camera has been upgraded to a 16-megapixel shooter from last year's 8-megapixel camera.

Realme Narzo 60 5G cameras back gadgets 360 RealmeNarzo605G Realme

The Realme Narzo 60 5G has two rear-facing cameras

 

As for the processor, it has been upgraded to a MediaTek Dimensity 6020, which is a fairly new SoC compared to the Dimensity 810 in the previous model. However, a closer look at its specifications and it's easy to tell that there isn't much of a difference between the two, however, I will reserve my final opinion after putting it through its paces in our review.

Realme ships the Narzo 60 5G with Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13. The phone does come with several preinstalled third-party apps and plenty of bloatware. Realme has thankfully retained the 5,000mAh battery which still supports 33W fast-charging. You also get a 33W charger in the box.

Realme Narzo 60 5G box contents gadgets 360 RealmeNarzo605G Realme

Here's what you get in the box of the Realme Narzo 60 5G 

While I expected features such as stereo speakers and an IP rating to show up on this year's Narzo number series model, there's really not much happening with the Narzo 60 5G save for its overhauled design. The rise in price seems to be justified given that the base variant, which is available at Rs. 17,999 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, compared to 6GB RAM available in last year's top-end model. Given that this segment is still quite competitive with smartphones from iQoo, Vivo and OnePlus at the top, it will be interesting to see how this new model holds down the fort. 

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 60 5G

Realme Narzo 60 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1200x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 60 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G camera, Realme Narzo 60 5G display, Realme Narzo 60 5G price in India, Realme Narzo 60 5G specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
