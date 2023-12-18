Amazon is offering lucrative year-end smartphone deals where you can grab some of the best handsets from various segments at some of the lowest price points. The e-commerce site is extending this offer to select models from leading brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and more. The company has yet to confirm the end date for the deals, but customers can grab a 5G smartphone for a price as low as Rs. 9,999. They can also avail of no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,383 during the purchase of the following products.

One of the handsets being offered at a discounted price is the iPhone 13, which features an A15 Bionic chipset and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It also comes with a dual 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with wide and ultra-wide lenses and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera sensor. OnePlus 11R, another model available at a significantly lower price, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging support.

Several Samsung phones are also being offered at lowered prices on Amazon during the ongoing deal. One of the models is the Galaxy M34 5G, which comes with a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED 120Hz display and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The phone also carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. It also has a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

