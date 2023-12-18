WhosNext2023
Technology News

Amazon's Best Year End Deals on Smartphones: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, More

Customers can avail of no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,383 during the purchase of these products.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2023 18:40 IST
Amazon's Best Year End Deals on Smartphones: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, More

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z7 Pro (pictured) is offered in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour options

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering some of the best deals on models from leading brands
  • Customers can avail of a 5G smartphone starting at Rs. 9,999
  • Several Samsung and OnePlus models are available with this deal
Advertisement

Amazon is offering lucrative year-end smartphone deals where you can grab some of the best handsets from various segments at some of the lowest price points. The e-commerce site is extending this offer to select models from leading brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and more. The company has yet to confirm the end date for the deals, but customers can grab a 5G smartphone for a price as low as Rs. 9,999. They can also avail of no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,383 during the purchase of the following products.

One of the handsets being offered at a discounted price is the iPhone 13, which features an A15 Bionic chipset and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It also comes with a dual 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with wide and ultra-wide lenses and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera sensor. OnePlus 11R, another model available at a significantly lower price, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging support.

Several Samsung phones are also being offered at lowered prices on Amazon during the ongoing deal. One of the models is the Galaxy M34 5G, which comes with a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED 120Hz display and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The phone also carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. It also has a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

Product MRP Deal Price
iPhone 13 Rs. 89,900 Rs. 52,999
OnePlus 11R 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 39,999
iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 35,999
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 24,999
Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 24,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 19,999
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Rs. 24,499 Rs. 16,499
Redmi 12 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 13,499
Realme Narzo 60X 5G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 14,499
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Rs. 17,990 Rs. 11,990
Samsung Galaxy M13 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 8,199
Realme Narzo N55 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 9,999

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth display
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Bad
  • Very basic IP rating
  • Competition offers more premium displays
  • Bloated software experience
Read detailed iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display
  • IP53 rating
  • Reliable battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras are underwhelming
  • Still on Android 12, plenty of bloatware
  • Not good for fast-paced games
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R 5G, iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13, Realme Narzo N55, Realme, Apple, OnePlus, Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI’s Sam Altman Highlights Importance of Worldcoin Global Identity Project as AI Picks Pace

Related Stories

Amazon's Best Year End Deals on Smartphones: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000
  2. Lava Storm 5G Specifications Tipped; Set to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Best Year End Smartphone Deals on Amazon: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, More
  4. Apple Watch Upgrades in 2024 Said to Include These New Health Features
  5. iPhone 16's Capture Button Could Be a Significant Feature: Here's Why
  6. Vivo X100 Series Launching Soon in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via These Sites
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Design, Specifications Leak; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  9. Lava Storm 5G Teased to Launch Soon; Price in India, SoC Leaked
  10. OnePlus 12 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Colour Options, RAM, Storage Details Leak Online
  2. Amazon's Best Year End Deals on Smartphones: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, More
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000: Check Revised Rates
  4. OpenAI’s Sam Altman Highlights Importance of Worldcoin Global Identity Project as AI Picks Pace
  5. Honor Magic 6 Series Porsche Design Renders Surface Online; Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 13 4G Renders, European Pricing Leak Online
  7. Samsung Reportedly Rolling Out Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update for Older Galaxy Foldables
  8. Batman Spin-Off ‘Arkham’ TV Series Is Set Within the New DC Universe, James Gunn Confirms
  9. Lava Storm 5G Launch Set for December 21, Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  10. Bonk Frenzy Boosts Sales of Solana’s Saga Phones to Eight Times its Retail Cost: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »