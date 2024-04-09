Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M35, Galaxy F35 Allegedly Visit BIS Certification Site, May Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy M35 has allegedly appeared on the BIS website with model numbers SM-M356B/DS.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 13:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy M35, Galaxy F35 Allegedly Visit BIS Certification Site, May Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G was launched in July last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 is reportedly in the works
  • The listing indicates dual-SIM support and 5G connectivity
  • Samsung Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 could run on Exynos 1380 chipset
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy M15 5G and Galaxy M55 5G in India earlier this week. Now, Samsung Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 are expected to hit the shelves soon as company's latest mid-range offerings. Ahead of any official announcement, the unannounced Galaxy smartphones have reportedly surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 are expected to come as a successor to the Galaxy M34 and Galaxy F34, respectively. They are rumoured to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 smartphones have appeared on the BIS website with model numbers SM-M356B/DS and SM-E356B/DS, respectively. The alleged listing suggests that the phones may launch in India soon. The screenshots of the certification listing shared by the publication hint at dual-SIM support and 5G connectivity on both handsets. The phones reportedly received the certification on Monday (April 8).

Samsung has not yet announced any details regarding the launch of the Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35. They are speculated to come with an OLED screen and One UI 6.1. The handsets could pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while packing a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy M35 5G recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the same SM-M356B model number. As per the listing, the handset scored 656 points in single-core and 1,967 points in multi-core tests. The listing showed the phone with 6GB RAM and Android 14 operating system and suggested an Exynos 1380 chipset. The Galaxy F35 is also speculated to come with the same Samsung in-house chipset.

Samsung's Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 are expected to arrive with upgrades over Galaxy M34 and Galaxy F34, respectively.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy M35, Galaxy F35 Allegedly Visit BIS Certification Site, May Launch in India Soon
