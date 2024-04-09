Samsung unveiled the Galaxy M15 5G and Galaxy M55 5G in India earlier this week. Now, Samsung Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 are expected to hit the shelves soon as company's latest mid-range offerings. Ahead of any official announcement, the unannounced Galaxy smartphones have reportedly surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 are expected to come as a successor to the Galaxy M34 and Galaxy F34, respectively. They are rumoured to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 smartphones have appeared on the BIS website with model numbers SM-M356B/DS and SM-E356B/DS, respectively. The alleged listing suggests that the phones may launch in India soon. The screenshots of the certification listing shared by the publication hint at dual-SIM support and 5G connectivity on both handsets. The phones reportedly received the certification on Monday (April 8).

Samsung has not yet announced any details regarding the launch of the Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35. They are speculated to come with an OLED screen and One UI 6.1. The handsets could pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while packing a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy M35 5G recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the same SM-M356B model number. As per the listing, the handset scored 656 points in single-core and 1,967 points in multi-core tests. The listing showed the phone with 6GB RAM and Android 14 operating system and suggested an Exynos 1380 chipset. The Galaxy F35 is also speculated to come with the same Samsung in-house chipset.

Samsung's Galaxy M35 and Galaxy F35 are expected to arrive with upgrades over Galaxy M34 and Galaxy F34, respectively.

