Kaya Scodelario Joins Cast of Netflix Limited Series 'Senna'

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 7 July 2023 18:34 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram/Kaya Scodelario

31-year-old Kaya Scodelario will play a fictional character in Senna

  • Senna was one of the top racing drivers of the late 1980s and early 1990s
  • He won 41 Grands Prix over the course of his career
  • He died in 1994 during the San Marino Grand Prix

English actor Kaya Scodelario has boarded the cast of the Netflix miniseries 'Senna', based on the life of Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna da Silva.

The actor is best known for featuring in 'The Maze Runner' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'. The streaming platform had in March roped in actor Gabriel Leone to portray Ayrton Senna in the series, which was being shot in Brazil and Argentina. Brazilian Ayrton Senna, a three-time F1 world champion, was killed in a racing accident in 1994.

'Senna' is described as a story, detailing the adventure and triumph of the man who became a Brazilian national hero and conquered the world's attention both on and off the Formula 1 track, as per the official logline of the series. Senna was one of the top racing drivers of the late 1980s and early 1990s, winning 41 Grands Prix over the course of his career. He died in 1994 during the San Marino Grand Prix, when he hit a concrete wall at well over 200km/h.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, 31-year-old Kaya Scodelario will play a fictional character in the series. "Being half Brazilian it has always been a dream of mine to work on a Brazilian production. It is an honour to be involved in a project that tells the story of Ayrton, a true national hero who means so much to the people of Brazil and around the world. It's a huge responsibility and I am so excited to go on this journey," Scodelario said in a statement.

The six-part show, being produced with the approval and participation of Senna's family, is directed by Vicente Amorim and Julia Rezende. Scodelario will next be seen in the Netflix series 'The Gentlemen', alongside 'White Lotus' star Theo James.

