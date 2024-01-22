Croma Republic Sale 2024: Discover Exclusive Deals on 7 Popular Items

Get ready for an unbeatable shopping experience at the Croma Republic Sale 2024! As technology enthusiasts and bargain hunters unite, we present to you a curated selection of seven must-have products that will enhance convenience, entertainment, and lifestyle. From cutting-edge smartphones and immersive audio systems to impressive appliances, each product promises value at exclusive sale prices. Dive into this article to discover the top deals, discounted prices, and exciting features of these products, giving you a sneak peek into what awaits you during this sale event.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a smartphone with a 6.72-inch LCD display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, it boasts a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, grab this smartphone at just Rs. 21,999, down from the MRP of Rs. 26,999. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer!

Buy now at Rs. 21,999 (MRP: Rs. 26,999)

Boat Aavante Bar 1580 120W Bluetooth Soundbar

The Boat Aavante Bar 1580 120W Bluetooth Soundbar offers Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, USB, Aux, and HDMI options. It features a powerful 120W power output and a 2.1 channel configuration, making it an ideal audio accessory. It comes with various entertainment modes. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, grab this soundbar for just Rs. 8,499, down from the MRP of Rs. 16,990. Take advantage of this incredible deal!

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV offers a LED Ultra HD 4K display with a 50Hz refresh rate and 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Powered by the Tizen operating system, it includes a 20W speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can get this TV for just Rs. 28,990, down from the MRP of Rs. 47,900. Don't miss this great deal!

Buy now at Rs. 28,990 (MRP: Rs. 47,900)

Whirlpool 7.5kg 5-Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5-Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is perfect for households of 6-8 people. It comes with a 5-star rating for energy efficiency and offers 12 wash programs. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can get this washing machine for just Rs. 16,750, down from the MRP of Rs. 21,200. Don't miss this great deal!

Buy now at Rs. 16,750 (MRP: Rs. 21,200)

Nothing Watch Pro Smartwatch

The Nothing Watch Pro Smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display and offers built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and smart notification alerts. It includes 110 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring. With a battery life of up to 13 days on a single charge, it's a durable IP68 water-resistant smartwatch. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase this smartwatch for just Rs. 3,499, down from the MRP of Rs. 5,999. Don't miss this great deal!

Buy now at Rs. 3,499 (MRP: Rs. 5,999)

Dell S Series 24-inch Height Adjustable Monitor

The Dell S Series 24-inch Height Adjustable Monitor features a Full HD LCD display with LED backlighting, an IPS panel, and a 75Hz refresh rate. It offers connectivity through 2 HDMI ports. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, this monitor is available for just Rs. 9,899, down from the MRP of Rs. 24,789. Don't miss this fantastic deal!

Buy now at Rs. 9,899 (MRP: Rs. 24,789)

Apple iPad 10th Generation Wi-Fi

The Apple iPad 10th Generation Wi-Fi features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina True Tone display, 64GB of storage, and is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic Chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life and comes with 12MP front and rear cameras. The device also includes landscape stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and Dolby Vision compatibility. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase this iPad for just Rs. 36,990, down from the MRP of Rs. 39,900. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal!

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.