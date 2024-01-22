Google Pixel 8 series is launching in a new colourway this week. The latest colour variant arrives nearly four months after the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The former is already offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colour options. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, was announced in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options. Both smartphones run on Google's Tensor G3 processor and pack up to 256GB of storage. They ship with Android 14 and have 120Hz refresh rate displays. The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery.

Google's social media channels teased the Minty Fresh colour option for the Pixel 8 series. The new colour option will be launched on January 25. The teaser video suggests a light green shade and the binary code in the teasers translates to “fresh year, fresh drop.” The pricing of the new colour could be similar to the other variants. The new shade is expected to be exclusive to the Google Store.

The Pixel 8 is offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colour options, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro is available in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colours.

Pixel 8 price in India starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro specifications

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Android 14. The regular model sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with Quad-HD (1,344x2,992 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They run on Google's Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip. The Pixel 8 packs 8GB of RAM while the Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB of RAM.

Pixel 8 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The Pixel 8 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, and two 48-megapixel sensors. Both models carry a 10.5-megapixel front camera. The Pixel 8 houses a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging. The Pixel 8 Pro is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

