Pixel 8 Pro is available in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options.

Updated: 22 January 2024 13:47 IST
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Android 14

  • Google to expand new colour options for its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
  • The Pixel 8 is offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colour options
  • Price of Pixel 8 in India starts at Rs. 75,999

Google Pixel 8 series is launching in a new colourway this week. The latest colour variant arrives nearly four months after the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The former is already offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colour options. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, was announced in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options. Both smartphones run on Google's Tensor G3 processor and pack up to 256GB of storage. They ship with Android 14 and have 120Hz refresh rate displays. The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery.

Google's social media channels teased the Minty Fresh colour option for the Pixel 8 series. The new colour option will be launched on January 25. The teaser video suggests a light green shade and the binary code in the teasers translates to “fresh year, fresh drop.” The pricing of the new colour could be similar to the other variants. The new shade is expected to be exclusive to the Google Store.

The Pixel 8 is offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colour options, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro is available in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colours.

Pixel 8 price in India starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro specifications

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Android 14. The regular model sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with Quad-HD (1,344x2,992 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They run on Google's Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip. The Pixel 8 packs 8GB of RAM while the Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB of RAM.

Pixel 8 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The Pixel 8 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, and two 48-megapixel sensors. Both models carry a 10.5-megapixel front camera. The Pixel 8 houses a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging. The Pixel 8 Pro is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Google, Pixel 8 Pro Specifications, Pixel 8 Specifications
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Google DeepMind Scientists Said to Be in Talks to Leave and Form AI Startup
Croma Republic Sale 2024: Discover Exclusive Deals on 7 Popular Items

