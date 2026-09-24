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Cult Kinetic Massage Gun Launched in India With 3,800 RPM BLDC Motor

Cult Kinetic Massage Gun is claimed to deliver up to five hours of battery life on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 September 2026 17:52 IST
Cult Kinetic Massage Gun Launched in India With 3,800 RPM BLDC Motor

Photo Credit: Cult

Cult Kinetic Massage Gun is launched in three colour options

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Highlights
  • Cult Kinetic Massage Gun is designed for muscle recovery
  • The massage gun features an ergonomic 135-degree angular handle
  • Cult Kinetic Massage Gun has four interchangeable silicone massage heads
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Fitness brand Cult has launched the Cult Kinetic Massage Gun in India. The latest muscle recovery device designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and high-performance individuals is claimed to support faster, deeper muscle recovery. The Cult Kinetic Massage Gun features a 3,800 RPM brushless DC (BLDC) motor for muscle stimulation and improved blood circulation. It is launched in three colours and comes with four interchangeable silicone massage heads. The soft-touch attachments will provide different types of pressure. 

Cult Kinetic Massage Gun Price in India, Availability

The Cult Kinetic Massage Gun is priced at Rs. 4,999 in India. It is currently available to purchase through the company's online store. It is available in Black, Titanium and Blue colour options. 

Cult Kinetic Massage Gun Specifications, Features

The Cult Kinetic Massage Gun is designed for muscle recovery and full-body massage. It has a BLDC motor that operates at 3,800 RPM. It offers muscle recovery and reduces soreness after workouts. The massage device has an ergonomically designed 135-degree angular handle. The company claims that the handle redistributes weight for better balance and control and moves with the natural motion of the user to deliver stable and effective recovery across hard-to-reach muscle groups.

The company says the new Kinetic Massage Gun is engineered for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and high-performance individuals. Cult has added a circular knob on the handle for adjusting the speed. It features a responsive dial, and users can adjust intensity up to five levels. The dial has a dynamic LED that changes with intensity.

For different muscle groups, the Cult Kinetic Massage Gun comes with four silicone massage heads. The interchangeable attachments with a round head, short tapered head, flat head and U-shaped head are designed for massaging across the neck, shoulders, back, arms and legs.

The Cult Kinetic Massage Gun is cordless and is claimed to deliver up to five hours of battery life on a single charge. It measures 269 x 207 x 85 mm.

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Further reading: Cult Kinetic Massage Gun, Cult Kinetic Massage Gun Price in India, Cult
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Cult Kinetic Massage Gun Launched in India With 3,800 RPM BLDC Motor
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