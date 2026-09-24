Meta Platforms kicked off Meta Connect, its annual multi-day conference, on Wednesday. The company expanded its AI wearables lineup by introducing Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 and Meta VR Glasses. While there is no word on the India availability of the VR glasses, Meta is bringing its third-generation Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to India. The new generation expands the lineup with additional frame styles, including the Aviator and Zena, alongside the familiar Wayfarer. The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 Glasses improve battery life, audio capture, camera capabilities, and design.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 Price in India, Colour Options

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 is available in India in Wayfarer, Aviator, and Zena frame styles. The company has introduced 27 colour and lens combinations globally, including Black, Havana and seasonal colour options.

In India, Meta's latest AI glasses start at Rs. 44,300 for the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 Aviator, Wayfarer, and Zena designs, with select lens and frame combinations. The Transitions variants are priced at Rs. 50,100, while Polarised variants are listed at Rs. 46,500.

For comparison, Ray-Ban launched the Meta Gen 2 in India starting at Rs. 39,900. The second-generation glasses were offered in Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner styles, with prices varying by frame and configuration.

This means the entry price of the Gen 3 is Rs. 4,400 higher than the Gen 2's starting price in the country.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 vs Gen 2: What's New?

The most notable change on the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 compared to its predecessor is the battery life. Meta's latest smart glasses are rated for up to nine hours of use on a single charge, up from up to eight hours on Gen 2. The charging case can provide up to 50 additional hours of battery life, while Gen 2's case is rated for up to 48 hours.

Audio capture has also been substantially upgraded. Gen 3 uses a six-microphone array that Meta says can cut more than 90 percent of background noise. This aims to improve voice commands and calls, particularly in noisy or windy environments. For comparison, Gen 2 uses a five-microphone system with noise-reduction optimisation.

It also adds a new customisable action button for quicker access to Meta AI. The company says it is also preparing support for Dolby Atmos capture. It will allow users to record videos with spatial audio. This capability is expected to be rolled out later this year.

To sum up, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 focuses on improving the fundamentals — audio capture and battery life. They might not be a substantial upgrade for existing Gen 2 owners. However, those looking to buy the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses can get a newer design, additional frame choices, and some hardware refinements for a Rs. 4,400 premium.