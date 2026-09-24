Google Fitbit Air will launch in India as the company's first screenless fitness tracker, bringing health and activity tracking to a lightweight wristband. The device offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis and automatic activity recognition, along with up to seven days of battery life. It works with Android and iOS devices and supports features such as cardio load, readiness score and more than 40 exercise modes. Fitbit launched the Air globally in May, and it has now appeared on Flipkart.

Google Fitbit Air Price, Availability in India

Google has listed the Fitbit Air on Flipkart at Rs. 13,999, although the listing currently shows the device as "Coming Soon". The listing identifies the model as Fitbit Air with model number GA09509-AU. Google has previously confirmed that the Fitbit Air will launch in India in October, but has not announced an exact date.

Google Fitbit Air Flipkart listing

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) claims the Fitbit Air could launch in India on October 2, priced between Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999. While the Flipkart listing shows Rs. 13,999, the final official price will be confirmed at launch and may vary from the listed amount based on offers or discounts.

The fitness tracker was launched globally in May at a starting price of $99 (roughly Rs. 9,500).

Google Fitbit Air Features, Specifications

According to the Flipkart listing, the Fitbit Air has a screenless design and weighs 12g. It features an optical heart rate sensor, three-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, red and infrared sensors for SpO2 monitoring, a skin temperature sensor and a vibration motor. The tracker also has 50m water resistance.

For fitness tracking, the Fitbit Air monitors heart rate, steps, calories, distance, cardio load and readiness. It also tracks sleep, Active Zone Minutes and automatically recognises activities. The tracker supports more than 40 exercise modes, along with silent alarms and smart wake.

Its health features include heart rhythm, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep stages and skin temperature tracking. The Fitbit Air also works with Google Health Coach for personalised fitness and wellness guidance.

The device is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones and syncs over Bluetooth Low Energy. The Flipkart listing specifies Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, while syncing requires an internet connection and location permissions on the connected smartphone.

The tracker packs a lithium-polymer battery rated to last up to seven days. Google says five minutes of charging can provide up to a day of use.