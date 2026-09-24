The crypto market's downturn seems to have had little effect on the growth of cross-border stablecoin transfers, which rose 77.5 percent in the year ending June 2026, while the rest of the market fell by almost one-third, according to new Chainalysis research. Chainalysis revealed in its recently launched 2026 Global Crypto Adoption Index that cross-border stablecoin volumes increased by 77.5 percent to $220.3 billion (oughly Rs. 21,13,779 crore) over the past 12 months up to June 2026, compared to $124.2 billion (roughly Rs. 11,91,699 crore) in the past year despite a 37 percent decline in the overall market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies to $2.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,01,49,500 crore).

Stablecoins Gain Ground in Payments and Traditional Finance

Stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies that have a fixed value either in relation to fiat money, have made their place in traditional finance, as per the report by Chainalysis. The US passed the GENIUS Act in July 2025, whereas the regulations of MiCA from the EU and the issuer licensing regime from Hong Kong have already drawn stablecoins into formal financial regulation. Chainalysis stated that their company's growth was due to the average value of cross-border transfers amounting to about $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.8 lakh), which is in line with daily transactions such as payment to suppliers, sending money to your family or moving savings out of volatile currencies.

Philip Gradwell, vice president of economics at Tether, told Chainalysis that “Activity has become consistent, routed through wallets in a steady rhythm rather than in bursts [...] That is the signature of trade and business activity, not speculation.” Tianwei Liu, co-founder and CEO of StraitsX, told Cointelegraph that in Asia, fragmented currencies and payment systems have created demand for stablecoin settlement. “That demand is also extending into everyday spending, with stablecoins sitting behind payment methods people already use,” Liu said.

As per Chainalysis, there were 4,708 new corridors established in the reporting period, totaling $2.64 billion (roughly Rs. 25,331 crore). A corridor is made up of a route connecting two countries that serve as origins and destinations. Cross-border value via corridors was still highly concentrated in the top 25 percent of corridors that accounted for 96.1 percent of all flows measured. The bottom three quarters had a total value of $8.66 billion (roughly Rs. 83,097 crore), compared to $260 million (roughly Rs. 2,495 crore) previously.

Meanwhile, traditional remittance companies have expanded their stablecoin offerings this year. Western Union teamed up with Rain, an infrastructure platform for stablecoins, to introduce Stablecard, a digital wallet that includes a Visa card, which will allow people to store and spend a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. The introduction of the product marked Western Union's move to increase its footprint in the international remittances market in the middle of rising popularity of stablecoins.