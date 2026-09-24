OnePlus officially revealed the camera specifications of its upcoming flagship smartphone today. In line with previous leaks and rumours, the OnePlus 16 will feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, paired with two 50-megapixel rear cameras. OnePlus recently revealed the smartphone's design, display, and storage variants in recent posts. The phone will launch in China in October in three colourways and four RAM and storage variants. More recently, the company said the phone will run on the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

OnePlus 16's Camera Specifications Go Official

After gradually revealing the phone's design, display, and storage variants, OnePlus has now revealed the camera specifications of its upcoming flagship. The brand released the OnePlus 16 camera specifications in a Weibo post, along with details about Oppo's Lumo imaging engine.

The OnePlus 16 is confirmed to have a 200-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor and an f/1.6 aperture. The ultrawide camera remains the same as before, which is a 50-megapixel sensor with a 116-degree field of view. The telephoto is a 50-megapixel camera that uses Sony's IMX882 sensor and offers 3X optical zoom. This is a slight downgrade from the OnePlus 15's telephoto camera, which offered 3.5X optical zoom. The selfie camera has been upgraded from 32 megapixels to 50 megapixels. OnePlus will also introduce Oppo's Lumo colour management system for its cameras, along with Open Gate support.

The new information from the brand is surprisingly in line with previous leaks. Earlier details confirmed by the brand include three colourways: Tomorrow's Star, Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest. OnePlus also confirmed that the phone will be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB storage variants.

A recent report revealed that the OnePlus 16 will feature a flat, minimalist design with a flat display and ultra-thin bezels. The report also detailed the preset functions of the customisable shortcut key. The OnePlus 16 will get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, which uses the 2nm manufacturing process. OnePlus has reportedly also scheduled a OnePlus Game Conference 2026 for September 28. The conference is expected to shed more light on the OnePlus 16's raw performance capabilities. Its BOE-made 165Hz display will reportedly also support a 185Hz refresh rate in gaming mode.

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