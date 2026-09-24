Technology News
English Edition

Dyson V16 Piston Animal Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With Anti-Tangle Cleaner Head: Price, Specifications

The V16 Piston Animal’s All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head combines the functions of Dyson's Digital Motorbar and Fluffy cleaner heads.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 September 2026 16:35 IST
Dyson V16 Piston Animal Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With Anti-Tangle Cleaner Head: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Dyson

The vacuum cleaner is available in a single Black Copper finish

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The vacuum cleaner is powered by a 900W Hyperdymium motor
  • It features a CleanCompaktor bin that compresses dust and debris
  • It is the first Dyson vacuum in India to support the MyDyson app
Advertisement

Dyson launched the V16 Piston Animal vacuum cleaner in India on Thursday. The latest addition to the company's cleaning lineup offers stronger suction, hair detangling and easier dust disposal. It is powered by a 900W Hyperdymium motor and delivers up to 315AW of suction. Dyson has equipped the V16 Piston Animal with a new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head, which is claimed to automatically adapt to different floor types. The vacuum cleaner features a dust-compressing bin, whole-machine HEPA filtration, and up to 70 minutes of runtime.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal Price in India, Availability

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is priced at Rs. 79,900 in India for the sole Black Copper colour option. It is available for purchase through Dyson's official website and Dyson stores across the country.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal Features, Specifications

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is powered by a new Hyperdymium 900W motor that generates up to 315AW of suction. As per the company, the motor is 50 percent more powerful than its previous-generation Hyperdymium motor. It also introduces Dynamic Cyclone technology, which activates five additional cyclones in Boost mode when more suction is required.

Among the highlighted changes is the new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head. Dyson says it uses two conical brush bars to prevent long hair from wrapping around the brush bar. The cleaner head can also detect changes in floor type and automatically adjust both suction power and brush bar rotation speed.

The V16 Piston Animal's All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head combines the functions of Dyson's Digital Motorbar and Fluffy cleaner heads. This, as per the company, allows users to clean hard floors and carpets without having to swap the main cleaner head.

The vacuum also includes a five-stage whole-machine HEPA filtration system. Dyson says it captures 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, and there is an LED illumination system on the cleaner head to reveal dust that may otherwise be difficult to see.

For dust disposal, the vacuum cleaner is equipped with Dyson's new CleanCompaktor bin. The system compresses dust and debris and can hold up to three times more dust and debris than without compaction. Dyson has also redesigned the interior to ensure that its surfaces are wiped clean as the bin is emptied.

Dyson claims the V16 Piston Animal is the first vacuum cleaner in its India portfolio to offer connectivity with the MyDyson app. Users can access additional settings, receive maintenance alerts, and get step-by-step guidance on cleaning and maintaining the device.

The V16 Piston Animal offers up to 70 minutes of fade-free suction in Eco mode on hard floors. Owners can also purchase a swappable battery for extended runtime. It ships with two additional tools: a crevice tool for narrow spaces and edges, and a Hair Screw Tool 2.0 designed to detangle and pick up long hair and pet hair.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dyson V16 Piston Animal, Dyson V16 Piston Animal Price in India, Dyson V16 Piston Animal Features, Dyson
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Arc Raiders' Next Major Update, Frozen Trail, Detailed Ahead of October Release
Dyson V16 Piston Animal Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With Anti-Tangle Cleaner Head: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Reliance Digital Offer: How to Get It Under Rs. 60,000
  2. Google Fitbit Air Spotted on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch
  3. Mivi One 5G Debuts in India With This Price Tag
  4. Sennheiser India Head on Momentum 5, Replaceable Batteries, and More
  5. Sennheiser Momentum 5 Series With Replaceable Batteries Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 16 Camera Specifications Confirmed in Teaser
  7. Apple Pay India Launch Appears Closer as New Job Listings Surface
  8. iQOO 16, iQOO Pad Ultra Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC
  9. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series: Here's Which Models Are Getting New Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Quantum Computing Could Threaten Blockchain Security, EU Watchdogs Warn
  2. Cult Kinetic Massage Gun Launched in India With 3,800 RPM BLDC Motor
  3. Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless, Momentum True Wireless 5 Launched in India With Replaceable Batteries: Price, Specifications
  4. Dyson V16 Piston Animal Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With Anti-Tangle Cleaner Head: Price, Specifications
  5. OpenAI, Anthropic Announce Cheaper AI Models as Competition From Open-Weight Models Grows
  6. Stablecoin Cross-Border Transactions Rise 78 Percent Despite Crypto Bear Market
  7. Truecaller Users Can Now Display LinkedIn-Verified Professional Details on Caller ID: What You Need to Know
  8. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 Hits India at Rs. 44,300: Is the Upgrade Over the Gen 2 Actually Worth It?
  9. Arc Raiders' Next Major Update, Frozen Trail, Detailed Ahead of October Release
  10. Google Fitbit Air Spotted on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch: Expected Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »