Dyson launched the V16 Piston Animal vacuum cleaner in India on Thursday. The latest addition to the company's cleaning lineup offers stronger suction, hair detangling and easier dust disposal. It is powered by a 900W Hyperdymium motor and delivers up to 315AW of suction. Dyson has equipped the V16 Piston Animal with a new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head, which is claimed to automatically adapt to different floor types. The vacuum cleaner features a dust-compressing bin, whole-machine HEPA filtration, and up to 70 minutes of runtime.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal Price in India, Availability

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is priced at Rs. 79,900 in India for the sole Black Copper colour option. It is available for purchase through Dyson's official website and Dyson stores across the country.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal Features, Specifications

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is powered by a new Hyperdymium 900W motor that generates up to 315AW of suction. As per the company, the motor is 50 percent more powerful than its previous-generation Hyperdymium motor. It also introduces Dynamic Cyclone technology, which activates five additional cyclones in Boost mode when more suction is required.

Among the highlighted changes is the new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head. Dyson says it uses two conical brush bars to prevent long hair from wrapping around the brush bar. The cleaner head can also detect changes in floor type and automatically adjust both suction power and brush bar rotation speed.

The V16 Piston Animal's All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head combines the functions of Dyson's Digital Motorbar and Fluffy cleaner heads. This, as per the company, allows users to clean hard floors and carpets without having to swap the main cleaner head.

The vacuum also includes a five-stage whole-machine HEPA filtration system. Dyson says it captures 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, and there is an LED illumination system on the cleaner head to reveal dust that may otherwise be difficult to see.

For dust disposal, the vacuum cleaner is equipped with Dyson's new CleanCompaktor bin. The system compresses dust and debris and can hold up to three times more dust and debris than without compaction. Dyson has also redesigned the interior to ensure that its surfaces are wiped clean as the bin is emptied.

Dyson claims the V16 Piston Animal is the first vacuum cleaner in its India portfolio to offer connectivity with the MyDyson app. Users can access additional settings, receive maintenance alerts, and get step-by-step guidance on cleaning and maintaining the device.

The V16 Piston Animal offers up to 70 minutes of fade-free suction in Eco mode on hard floors. Owners can also purchase a swappable battery for extended runtime. It ships with two additional tools: a crevice tool for narrow spaces and edges, and a Hair Screw Tool 2.0 designed to detangle and pick up long hair and pet hair.