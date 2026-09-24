Sennheiser has launched the Momentum 5 Wireless and Momentum True Wireless 5 headphones in India, expanding its flagship wireless audio lineup with new over-ear and true wireless models. The Momentum 5 Wireless features 42mm drivers, adaptive ANC and up to 57 hours of claimed battery life, while the Momentum True Wireless 5 gets 7mm drivers, adaptive ANC and up to 40 hours of claimed total playback. Both models support Dolby Atmos with head tracking and offer user-replaceable batteries.

Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless, Momentum True Wireless 5 Price, Availability

The Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless is priced at Rs. 39,990 in India, while the Momentum True Wireless 5 costs Rs. 29,990. They are currently available for pre-orders via the official website, online platforms and offline retail outlets. The company will start regular sales on October 1.

Customers who pre-order can also get a Sennheiser BTD 600 Bluetooth USB dongle worth Rs. 5,990, along with additional benefits on respective platforms.

Both the Momentum 5 Wireless and Momentum True Wireless 5 are available in Denim and Lavender options. The over-ear Momentum 5 Wireless also comes in a Black finish, with White and Bronze variants coming soon, while the Momentum True Wireless 5 is available in Graphite and Cream shades as well.

Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless Features, Specifications

The Momentum 5 Wireless features 42mm dynamic drivers inspired by Sennheiser's HD 600 series. It supports Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless and Dolby Atmos with interactive head tracking. The headphones use an eight-microphone hybrid adaptive ANC system, with Sennheiser claiming up to three times stronger midrange noise suppression than the Momentum 4.

For calls, the headphones use four microphones on each side, while beamforming and noise-reduction technology help improve voice clarity. They support Bluetooth 5.4 and codecs including SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive. Sennheiser also plans to add a gaming mode through a future firmware update.

The Momentum 5 Wireless packs a 700mAh replaceable lithium-ion battery. Sennheiser claims up to 57 hours of playback with ANC enabled, while a 10-minute charge is claimed to provide up to seven hours of playback. The headphones also support firmware updates for the DSP and wireless systems.

The headphones support the Smart Control Plus app on iOS and Android, which offers an eight-band equaliser and sound personalisation features. They also feature user-replaceable ear pads and come with USB-C and 3.5mm audio cables. The redesigned carrying case is 20 percent flatter, while the company has reduced overall packaging by 16 percent.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Features, Specifications

The Momentum True Wireless 5 features Sennheiser's 7mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers and supports 24-bit/96kHz audio through aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless. Dolby Atmos adds head-tracked spatial audio, while hybrid adaptive ANC adjusts to surrounding noise and wind. Users can also switch to Natural Transparency to hear ambient sounds without removing the earbuds.

Sennheiser has fitted four microphones into each earbud, including bone-conduction microphones. AI-powered speech extraction and beamforming help reduce background noise. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 6.0 and multipoint, while the Smart Control Plus app provides an eight-band equaliser and sound personalisation features.

Sennheiser claims up to 12 hours of battery life with ANC switched off and up to six hours with ANC enabled. The charging case extends total playback time to 40 hours. Both the earbuds and case feature replaceable lithium-ion batteries, while the case supports USB-C and Qi wireless charging. An eight-minute charge is claimed to provide up to an hour of music playback.

Sennheiser has given the Momentum True Wireless 5 a fin-free, aerodynamic design, with each earbud weighing 7g. The earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the redesigned case has a narrower profile. The box includes XS, S, M and L silicone ear adapters and a battery replacement tool.