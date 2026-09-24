Mivi One 5G has been launched in India as the first smartphone from homegrown brand Mivi. The new 5G smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also features a 6.745-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and has a 50-megapixel rear camera setup. The Mivi One 5G comes in five colour options, and it will go on sale in October.

Mivi One 5G Price in India, Availability

Mivi One 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 15,999, while the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 16,999. It comes in Blue, Burgundy, Pink, Green, and Navy Blue. The phone's first sale is scheduled for October 8 on Flipkart.

The company confirmed that during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the smartphone will be available at a special effective price starting at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB versions are confirmed to be available at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. The discounted price tags include applicable price reductions and bank offers available during the sale event.

Jio customers purchasing the One 5G are confirmed to get a 12-month Canva Pro subscription valued at Rs. 4,000 and one month of Hotstar Mobile + Hollywood subscription. It also brings an 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan with 5,000GB of Google Cloud storage. Customers will get an additional 50GB of Jio AI Cloud storage.

The company is assuring a one-year warranty for the Mivi One 5G. Mivi says its after-sales network covers more than 500 service centres across India, and free pick-up and drop service is available across more than 19,000 PIN codes.

Mivi One 5G Specifications

The Mivi One 5G runs on Pure Android 16, and the company has promised to provide software updates through Android 18. It features a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 2.5D cover glass.

Mivi One 5G

Photo Credit: Mivi

Mivi One 5G runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Mivi claims that the smartphone has an AnTuTu score of approximately 490,000.

For optics, the Mivi One 5G features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with PDAF, accompanied by an unspecified secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The handset has a Mivi ClearTalk feature powered by the company's Mivi Neural Voice Engine. The company says this feature reduces surrounding sounds such as traffic, wind, conversations and music during calls to make the user's voice clearer.

The Mivi One 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W charging. The phone is 9.15mm thick and weighs 210 grams. It carries an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water.