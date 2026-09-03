Xiaomi has previewed its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, at IFA 2026. The foldable handset, which is set to launch later this month as the first smartphone to run on the company's next-generation in-house chip. The brand has also showcased 380 products and technologies at the event. It has also demonstrated the CyberOne humanoid robot at the exhibition.

Xiaomi Showcases Xiaomi 18 Fold, Smart Home Portfolio, More

Xiaomi has shown off the Xiaomi 18 Fold in a red colour option during IFA 2026. It is confirmed to be the first Xiaomi handset to ship with the XRING O3. It has a triple rear camera unit. The foldable will launch in China on September 7 alongside the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max

Additionally, the brand has showcased 380 products across a 3,300-square-metre exhibition space at the IFA. The company has divided the exhibition into AI Tomorrow, AI Today, and Human × Car × Home Product Portfolio sections. The AI Tomorrow section focuses on intelligent mobility and the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo electric hypercar concept, while the AI Today section focuses on Xiaomi SU7 Max and home environments. It talks about how AI can coordinate personal devices, cars and smart home products for everyday needs.

Human x Car x Home Product Portfolio brings together products across cooking and food storage, home cleaning, air management, audiovisual entertainment, safety and security, personal devices and smart mobility.

Xiaomi also highlighted its Mijia smart home ecosystem during IFA 2026. The company confirmed that Mijia will expand at scale across Europe. The brand also highlighted its investments in artificial intelligence, operating systems, chips, and smart manufacturing during the event.

Xiaomi used IFA to showcase its CyberOne humanoid robot. The company showcased its latest AI developments, including MiMo-V2.5-Pro, Xiaomi Miloco and Xiaomi Miclaw, alongside its HyperOS platform.

The automotive section of Xiaomi's IFA exhibition features the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept alongside the new-generation Xiaomi SU7 and Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. The brand claims that it has delivered more than 700,000 vehicles in mainland China since beginning deliveries in March 2024. It confirmed plans to bring Xiaomi Auto to European markets, including Germany, in 2027.

Xiaomi said it expects its global R&D investment to exceed EUR 24 billion between 2026 and 2030, covering areas such as AI, operating systems, chips, smart vehicles and robotics.