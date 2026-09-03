IFA 2026 is scheduled to begin on September 4 and will run till September 8. Ahead of the trade show, Acer has announced its new devices, including laptops, All-in-One PCs, and monitors, along with a new gaming handheld. On Wednesday, the company unveiled the Acer Swift Blade 14 and the Swift Air 16 (2026), alongside the Acer Aspire G 3D 16. Apart from the new laptops, the company also launched the Acer Aspire S 27 and Aspire S 24 AiOs. All new products are scheduled to go on sale in select global markets in the coming months. Meanwhile, the availability details of the Aspire series laptop are yet to be revealed.

Acer Swift Blade 14, Swift Air 16 (2026), Aspire G 3D 16, Aspire S 27 AiO, Aspire S 24 AiO Availability

The new Acer Swift Blade 14 and Swift Air 16 (2026) will be available for purchase in EMEA in December. Moreover, the Swift Air 16 (2026) will also be available in the North American region in the first quarter of 2027.

On the other hand, the Acer Aspire S 27 AiO and Aspire S 24 AiO will be available for purchase in the EMEA region in the fourth quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, the tech giant will announce the availability details of the Acer Aspire G 3D 16 later.

Acer Swift Blade 14, Swift Air 16 (2026) Specifications, Features

The Acer Swift Blade 14 and Swift Air 16 (2026) will ship with Windows 11 Home. Both laptops are powered by up to an Intel Core 7 350 processor, paired with the integrated Intel Graphics chip. The Swift Blade 14 sports up to a 14-inch OLED WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) display, with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 400 nits peak brightness, and up to a 90Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the Acer Swift Air 16 (2026) features up to a 16-inch OLED WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) display, with up to 500 nits peak brightness, Acer CineCrystal, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, while the Blade model gets 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

The Acer Swift Blade 14 weighs about 799g and packs a 50Wh battery. On the other hand, the Acer Swift Air 16 (2026) features a 70Wh battery and weighs about 1.5kg. Both laptops sport backlit keyboards. The Swift Air model gets two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Meanwhile, the Blade model features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Acer Aspire G 3D 16 Specifications, Features

The Acer Aspire G 3D 16 also ships with Windows 11 Home. The laptop sports a 16-inch IPS WQXGA+ (3840 × 2400 pixels) display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 450 nits peak brightness, and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, paired with the AMD Radeon 8060S GPU.

Moreover, the Acer Aspire G 3D 16 features up to 128GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD for onboard storage. The laptop features a 5-megapixel webcam and a dual 2W speaker setup. The list of I/O ports includes two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2 port, two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD 4.0 card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an RJ-45 port.

It packs a 99.9Wh battery and supports 230W wired fast charging. The Acer Aspire G 3D 16 measures 355x264.9x19.3mm and weighs about 1.8kg. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity.

Acer Aspire S 27, Aspire S 24 AiO Specifications, Features

Coming to the specifications of the Acer Aspire S 27 and Aspire S 24, the AiOs are powered by up to an Intel Core 7 350 processor, paired with the Intel Graphics chip. The AiOs ship with Windows 11 Home. The Aspire S 27 features up to a 27-inch IPS QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 250 nits peak brightness, and 99 percent sRGB color gamut.

On the other hand, the Acer Aspire S 24 AiO sports a 23.8-inch Full-HD IPS display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 250 nits peak brightness, 99 percent sRGB colour gamut, and optional touch support. Both feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD for onboard storage. The AiOs also feature a 2-megapixel webcam. The list of I/O ports includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one HDMI-out port, one 3.5mm audio jack port, and an RJ-45 port. It supports 65W wired fast charging.