Dyson has launched its CameraJet electric toothbrush in global markets on Tuesday. It features an AI-powered Intraoral camera to find gaps and precision floss, removing plaque while brushing in real time. The smart toothbrush has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It is compatible with the MyDyson app. The Dyson CameraJet T has an IPX7-rated build and is advertised to deliver up to 10 days of battery life in a single charge.

Dyson CameraJet Price

The Dyson CameraJet is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 47,000). It is currently available in the US in Ceramic Ultra Blue and Ceramic Pink colour options.

Dyson CameraJet Specifications, Features

The Dyson CameraJet camera-equipped electric toothbrush features the company's Gap Optical Targeting algorithm. This feature uses a 100,000-pixel macro-lens camera and an AI machine-learning system to identify gaps between teeth in real time. Dyson says it can analyse 28 live images per second and can detect a gap within 100ms.

A target lens is available to expand the camera's field of view, while a stroboscopic light provides illumination for optimal camera visibility. It has a silicone-backed sonic dampener. The Dyson CameraJet uses variable sonic oscillation to maintain bristle movement and features a sonic motor that oscillates at 245 times per second.

The Dyson CameraJet offers three cleaning modes: automatic brushing and precision flossing, brush-only, and floss-only. It offers three brushing intensity settings: Gentle, Variable and Deep Clean.

Dyson states that the CameraJet has 16 million lines of code and was trained using 4,70,000 dental images. For flossing, it has a conical jet with a spray to remove plaque. It has a 12.5ml anti-gravity mouthrinse tank with a diaphragm pump and pressure chamber.

The Dyson CameraJet retail box includes a refill dock, two regular brush heads, and a charging cable. It has a dual-bristle brush head featuring inner bristles for surface stains and outer bristles for the gumline. It features an RFID tag that tracks usage and replacement intervals. The company is also offering a sensitive brush-head option.

The Dyson CameraJet supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and works with the MyDyson app. With the paired app, users can access the live camera, get brushing and flossing insights, instructional content and personalised feedback.

The toothbrush has a 30-second timer. It is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It has an IPX7 water-resistance rating.