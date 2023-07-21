iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this month and the Chinese smartphone maker's latest handset is equipped with a few flagship-grade specifications. However, it doesn't cost a fortune, and the phone features one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets you can buy today, sports a flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and offers support for 120W fast charging. In fact, this phone competes with the OnePlus Nord 3 and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G.

On this week's episode, Siddharth Suvarna, host of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, talks to resident smartphone expert Pranav Hegde to discuss the performance oriented iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G. We discuss some of the smartphone's best features and compare it with other handsets in the same price segment from OnePlus and Oppo.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro's biggest claim to fame is in the performance department — the handset is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Smartphone enthusiasts will recall that this is the flagship chip that powered most high-end mobile phones launched in the second half of 2022 and sits just behind the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm. This means that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro can boast some of the best performance numbers you can expect to see on a smartphone in 2023, especially if you're on a budget.

In the camera department, the company has delivered a few upgrades over the iQoo Neo 7 5G — this phone features a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

This smartphone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 120W with the included charger. In our review, we noted that the battery life on the handset was quite good, with about 7 hours and 40 minutes of of active use with the screen on with a mix of gaming, clicking photos, web browsing, and social media. You can charge the phone completely within about half an hour or so.

