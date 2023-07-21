Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G: Should You Buy This Phone Instead of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G?

On this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G and how it fares against phones from Oppo and OnePlus.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2023 19:17 IST
iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G: Should You Buy This Phone Instead of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G?

iQoo Neo 7 Pro is available in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colourways

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this month and the Chinese smartphone maker's latest handset is equipped with a few flagship-grade specifications. However, it doesn't cost a fortune, and the phone features one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets you can buy today, sports a flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and offers support for 120W fast charging. In fact, this phone competes with the OnePlus Nord 3 and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G.

On this week's episode, Siddharth Suvarna, host of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, talks to resident smartphone expert Pranav Hegde to discuss the performance oriented iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G. We discuss some of the smartphone's best features and compare it with other handsets in the same price segment from OnePlus and Oppo. 

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro's biggest claim to fame is in the performance department — the handset is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Smartphone enthusiasts will recall that this is the flagship chip that powered most high-end mobile phones launched in the second half of 2022 and sits just behind the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm. This means that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro can boast some of the best performance numbers you can expect to see on a smartphone in 2023, especially if you're on a budget.

In the camera department, the company has delivered a few upgrades over the iQoo Neo 7 5G — this phone features a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

This smartphone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 120W with the included charger. In our review, we noted that the battery life on the handset was quite good, with about 7 hours and 40 minutes of of active use with the screen on with a mix of gaming, clicking photos, web browsing, and social media. You can charge the phone completely within about half an hour or so.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon MusicApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsGaanaJioSaavnSpotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth display
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Bad
  • Very basic IP rating
  • Competition offers more premium displays
  • Bloated software experience
Read detailed iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G specifications, iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G price, iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G design, iQoo Neo, iQoo, Smartphones, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
PlayStation Summer Sale 2023: The Last of Us Part I, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and More
AI Will Define Trend for Global Computing Industry, Says AMD Chief

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G: Should You Buy This Phone Instead of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's Everything We Know About the New Devices
  4. Vivo Y27 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Review: Playing It Safe
  6. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series With Nothing Phone 2-Like Design Revealed: Details
  8. iQoo Z8 Could Launch Soon With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India at This Price: See Launch Offers
  10. Oppo K11 5G Key Specifications Confirmed, Will Be Powered by This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Imposed Rs. 35 Crore Fine on Telcos for Failing to Curb Pesky Calls, SMS: Telecom Minister
  2. Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop With up to Nvidia 4060 Graphics Card Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Pushed Back a Year to 2025: Report
  4. Twitter to Get LinkedIn Twist, May Soon Let Verified Firms Publish Hiring Posts
  5. FTX Sues Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Seeks to Recoup Over $1 Billion
  6. OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta Commit to Watermark AI-Generated Content for Safer Tech, Assures White House
  7. Apple Opposes UK Push to Bypass End-to-End Encryption, Says It Will Remove iMessage and FaceTime: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect on July 26
  9. Boat Unveils Smart Ring With Heart Rate, SpO2 and Menstrual Tracker in India: Details
  10. OpenAI's Head of Trust and Safety Resigns Amid Growing Job Pressure Over Family Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.