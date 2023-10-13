Technology News
Top Deals on OnePlus, iQoo, and Realme Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival started on October 7 for Prime users in India.

Updated: 13 October 2023 16:30 IST
Top Deals on OnePlus, iQoo, and Realme Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G (pictured) was released in February 2023

Amazon's Great Indian Festival kicked off on October 7 for its Prime users in India. The sale was open to other users a day later. Coincidentally it started at the same time as Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. During the sale, a wide range of products including electronic items, home appliances, fashion products, furniture and more. Most of these items have received a significant discount over its market price, some even up to 50 percent or more. Many electronic products like smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc, are being offered at lucrative discount rates.

Aside from sale discounts over market prices, customers can also avail of bank offers. These allow users to purchase any select product at an even lower price than that of the deal price. On almost all items, Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent additional discounts to customers with SBI debit or credit cards. Wherever applicable, users can also choose to exchange an older product for a new one. This allows one to buy the item, a smart TV, for example, at some of the lowest possible prices. Customers will get an exchange discount on top of their bank offers and the sale price. So far we have covered some amazing deals that you can access on washing machines, televisions, refrigerators, tablets, laptops and more. Some of the best offers available during the ongoing sale are on smartphones. Several handsets from leading brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo and more are being offered.

Following are the best deals you can avail of on OnePlus, iQoo, and Realme smartphones during the Amazon sale.

Top Deals on OnePlus, iQoo and Realme Smartphones During Amazon Sale

Product MRP Deal Price
OnePlus 11 5G Rs. 61,999 Rs. 56,998
OnePlus 11R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 26,998
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 19,999
iQOO Neo 7 5G Rs. 34,999 Rs. 27,999
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 32,999
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,999
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 24,999
iQOO Z7s 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 18,999
Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 21,249
Realme Narzo 60x 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 13,499
Realme Narzo N53 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,999
Realme Narzo N55 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,999

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
iQOO Neo 7 5G

iQOO Neo 7 5G

Read detailed iQOO Neo 7 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

Read detailed iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Read detailed iQOO Z6 Lite 5G review
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Realme Narzo N53

Realme Narzo N53

Read detailed Realme Narzo N53 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQoo Neo 7 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, iQoo Z7s 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Realme Narzo N53, Realme Narzo N55
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Launch Early Next Year; Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Get Deca-Core Exynos SoC

