Amazon's Great Indian Festival kicked off on October 7 for its Prime users in India. The sale was open to other users a day later. Coincidentally it started at the same time as Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. During the sale, a wide range of products including electronic items, home appliances, fashion products, furniture and more. Most of these items have received a significant discount over its market price, some even up to 50 percent or more. Many electronic products like smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc, are being offered at lucrative discount rates.

Aside from sale discounts over market prices, customers can also avail of bank offers. These allow users to purchase any select product at an even lower price than that of the deal price. On almost all items, Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent additional discounts to customers with SBI debit or credit cards. Wherever applicable, users can also choose to exchange an older product for a new one. This allows one to buy the item, a smart TV, for example, at some of the lowest possible prices. Customers will get an exchange discount on top of their bank offers and the sale price. So far we have covered some amazing deals that you can access on washing machines, televisions, refrigerators, tablets, laptops and more. Some of the best offers available during the ongoing sale are on smartphones. Several handsets from leading brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo and more are being offered.

Following are the best deals you can avail of on OnePlus, iQoo, and Realme smartphones during the Amazon sale.

Top Deals on OnePlus, iQoo and Realme Smartphones During Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.