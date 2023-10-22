The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is still live, offering great deals and discounts on a number of products, including smartphones, tablets and laptops. Mobile phones have become a necessity in these days. Be it an iPhone or an Android device, if you wish to purchase a new handset this festive sale, Amazon is the right place for you to be. Those planning to buy an iPhone 13 with 128GB storage can get a discount of Rs. 9,000 during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Other handsets on sale include the Redmi 12 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60X, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Realme Narzo N53, OnePlus 11 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, Redmi 12C, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Galaxy M04, and iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, among others. This gives a choice to buyers to purchase from both newly launched smartphones as well as the previous models. Moreover, the sale includes both 4G and 5G handsets for users to choose from. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 started on October 8 for all users. As it may end soon, users are suggested to hurry up to get their hands on their favourite models.

It is essential to mention that apart from deals, Amazon offers additional discounts on the MRP with bank-offs. In the new phase, interested buyers can receive an extra instant off of 1-10 percent using HDFC Bank, One Card, and Bank of Baroda debit or credit cards. Moreover, there are EMI offers available with no extra charges to make your purchase more convenient.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Top smartphones on sale

