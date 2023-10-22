Technology News
  iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, Redmi 12, Galaxy M14 and More Available With Discounts on Amazon: Here Are Top 15 Mobile Deals

iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, Redmi 12, Galaxy M14 and More Available With Discounts on Amazon: Here Are Top 15 Mobile Deals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 started on October 8 for all users.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 October 2023 09:00 IST
iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, Redmi 12, Galaxy M14 and More Available With Discounts on Amazon: Here Are Top 15 Mobile Deals

Amazon is offering additional discounts on the MRP with bank deals

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 'Extra Happiness Days' sale is now live
  • HDFC, Bank of Baroda customers can avail 10% discount on the purchases
  • iPhone 13 is available at as low as Rs. 50,249 including bank offers
The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is still live, offering great deals and discounts on a number of products, including smartphones, tablets and laptops. Mobile phones have become a necessity in these days. Be it an iPhone or an Android device, if you wish to purchase a new handset this festive sale, Amazon is the right place for you to be. Those planning to buy an iPhone 13 with 128GB storage can get a discount of Rs. 9,000 during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Other handsets on sale include the Redmi 12 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60X, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus 11R 5GSamsung Galaxy M14 5G, Realme Narzo N53, OnePlus 11 5GSamsung Galaxy M13, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, Redmi 12C, OnePlus Nord 3 5GGalaxy M04, and iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, among others. This gives a choice to buyers to purchase from both newly launched smartphones as well as the previous models. Moreover, the sale includes both 4G and 5G handsets for users to choose from. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 started on October 8 for all users. As it may end soon, users are suggested to hurry up to get their hands on their favourite models.

It is essential to mention that apart from deals, Amazon offers additional discounts on the MRP with bank-offs. In the new phase, interested buyers can receive an extra instant off of 1-10 percent using HDFC Bank, One Card, and Bank of Baroda debit or credit cards. Moreover, there are EMI offers available with no extra charges to make your purchase more convenient.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Top smartphones on sale

Product MRP NEPs (With bank Offers)
iPhone 13 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 50,249
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 19,499
OnePlus 11R 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 37,999
Redmi 12 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,249
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 14,999
Realme Narzo 60X 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Rs. 17,990 Rs. 10,490
Realme Narzo N53 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 9,199
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 22,499
OnePlus Nord 3 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 27,999
Redmi 12C Rs. 12,999 Rs. 6,999
Samsung Galaxy M04 Rs. 11,499 Rs. 6,499
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 32,499
OnePlus 11 5G Rs. 56,999 Rs. 49,999

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Realme Narzo N53

Realme Narzo N53

Read detailed Realme Narzo N53 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

Read detailed iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
