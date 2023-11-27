Technology News

iQoo 11 5G Price Lowered Ahead of iQoo 12 5G Launch; Other iQoo Phones Also Discounted

iQoo 11 5G was launched in India in January this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2023 17:20 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 11 5G is offered in Alpha (black) and BMW Motorsport-inspired Legend options

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The handset carries a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 main camera
  • The iQoo 11 supports 120W wired FlashCharge
iQoo 12 5G is scheduled to launch in India on December 12. It will succeed the iQoo 11 5G, which was introduced in the country in January this year. The iQoo 12 series was unveiled in China earlier this month and includes the vanilla iQoo 12 and an iQoo 12 Pro. The company has not yet confirmed or teased the India launch of the iQoo 12 Pro. However, the iQoo 11 Pro also never came to India, therefore, it is likely that only the vanilla iQoo 12 model will be sold in India. Ahead of the iQoo 12 launch, the company has announced a price cut for iQoo 11 5G and several other 5G phones.

In a post on X, iQoo India announced that the 16GB + 256GB variant of the iQoo 11 5G is now available on Amazon at a price as low as Rs. 49,999. The variant is listed at Rs. 51,999 but bank offers of up to Rs. 2,000, can bring the effective price down to Rs. 49,999. Buyers can also get free Vivo TWS Air earbuds worth Rs. 2,999 with the purchase. The price cut is part of the iQoo Quest Days sale that started on November 23 and will last till November 30.

iQoo 11 5G features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,800 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

For optics, the triple rear camera of the iQoo 11 5G includes a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera of the phone carries a 16-megapixel sensor.

The iQoo 11 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC connectivity. Weighing 206 grams, the phone measures 165mm x 77mm x 9mm in size.

Other iQoo phones are also available at a discounted price during the sale. Amazon has listed the iQoo Neo 7 5G at Rs. 25,999, while the iQoo Z7s 5G starts at Rs. 15,999, during the iQoo Quest Days sale. Meanwhile, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G and iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, also discounted, now start at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 31,499, respectively. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G also available at a lowered price of Rs. 12,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Naruto Live-Action Movie Adaptation Finds Writer in Tasha Huo: Report

