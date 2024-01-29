iQoo Neo 7 Pro, launched in India in July 2023, is currently available in the country at a discounted price. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with Flash Charge support. The handset was launched with two colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. iQoo is currently hosting its 'iQoo Quest Days' sale, where several of its smartphones, including the iQoo Neo 7 Pro, are being offered at discounted prices.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro price in India, availability

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro launched in India at Rs. 34,999 for its 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. The base 8GB variant of the model can be bought now for a price as low as Rs. 27,999, the company revealed, owing to the ongoing Quest Days, via Amazon and iQoo e-store.

iQoo Quest Days sale started on January 25 and will last till January 31. The discounted price is inclusive of bank offers among other discounts. For instance, ICICI and HDFC Bank customers are eligible for an instant discount of Rs. 1,000. The discount is also applicable on other models, like the iQoo Z7 Pro and iQoo Z6 Lite.

Notably, the successor to the iQoo Neo 7 Pro in the Indian market, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro, is confirmed to launch in India on February 22 and it is tipped to be priced under Rs. 40,000.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro specifications, features

iQoo Neo 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage and ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

In the camera department, the triple rear camera system of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro includes a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 16-megapixel sensor.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired Flash Charge. It carries an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GNSS, NavIC, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.