Technology News
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Should You Buy This Smartphone Instead of the Nothing Phone 1?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Should You Buy This Smartphone Instead of the Nothing Phone 1?

On this week's episode of Orbital, we discuss the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G's pros, cons and its alternatives in India.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 May 2023 13:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Should You Buy This Smartphone Instead of the Nothing Phone 1?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was launched in India on March 16

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched in India alongside the more premium Galaxy A54 5G. The Galaxy A34 5G is a successor to the Galaxy A33 5G, which debuted last year in India. The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G gets upgrades over its predecessor in a few key areas. It is powered by a new processor, and features a triple-camera setup and a smooth 120Hz display. The smartphone has been launched in India with two storage options. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is also the most affordable smartphone currently in India to feature an IP67 rating.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Siddharth Suvarna got together with resident smartphone expert Pranav Hegde— that's me — to discuss Samsung's new Galaxy A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A34 5G. We discussed the phone's pros and cons and also recommended a few alternatives.

We start off with the price of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has been launched in India with 8GB of RAM as standard. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 30,999, whereas the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 32,999. We highlight the new features of the Galaxy A34 5G, such as its IP67 rating, which lets one use the device under water for about 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 metre. The Galaxy A34 5G also resembles the rear panel design of the Galaxy S23 5G (Review), giving it a premium look.

We also discussed about the smooth 120Hz AMOLED display that offers a great viewing experience. Unfortunately, there is no HDR10+ support but you do get WideVine L1 DRM. Also, the Galaxy A34 5G features a Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is decent for gaming but in case you are into competitive gaming, we suggest considering the iQoo Neo 7 5G (Review) or the Poco F5.

During our review, we did experience a few stutters across the user interface while using the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box. He hopes that Samsung fixes this issue soon in an upcoming update. Speaking of, the Galaxy A34 5G is promised to get four major Android updates and security patches for five years, which is the best in this segment.

We then moved to the camera performance, talking about the triple-camera setup, wherein the primary camera offers detailed images with boosted colours. The ultra-wide camera is not as good in low light, but you get good colours in general. The 5-megapixel macro sensor is reasonably good, but you need stable hands and good lighting to get the best results.

Lastly, the phone offers great battery life, details of which are mentioned in our Samsung Galaxy A34 review.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Netflix, Ola, Uber Not Integrated With PIPOnet Passenger Service App, Clarifies NuRe Bharat CEO
Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Should You Buy This Smartphone Instead of the Nothing Phone 1?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  3. OnePlus Fold, Oppo Find N3 Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  4. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  6. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  7. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With These New Features: Check Here
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  10. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Fold, Oppo Find N3 Key Specifications Leaked, May Get Similar Features: All Details
  2. Mortal Kombat 1 Announced With Skull-Krushing Trailer, Launches September 19
  3. Apple Reality Pro Headset Will Feature External Display Showing Facial Expressions of User: Mark Gurman
  4. Hong Kong Commences CBDC Pilot; Multiple Fintech Players Onboarded for Trial of e-HKD
  5. Apple, Samsung Looking to Expand Production in India, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  6. TikTok Users in Montana, US, File Lawsuit Seeking to Block State's Ban on App
  7. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With New Pride Wallpaper, Sports Tab in Apple News, More: All New Features
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Record Losses Amid US’ Debt Ceiling Discussions; Most Altcoins Fall
  9. Byju's Alpha Accused of Hiding $500 Million From Lenders as Firm Battles US Lawsuit Over Control
  10. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.