Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price in India has been slashed by more than Rs. 6,000. It is currently available for purchase with additional bank offers and payment offers discounts. The 5G smartphone was launched in March last year alongside Galaxy A54 5G. The Galaxy A34 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera.

On the Samsung India website, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Galaxy A34 5G is currently listed for Rs. 24,499, down from the original launch price of Rs. 30,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is now up for purchase on Flipkart for Rs. 26,499. This indicates a price cut of Rs. 6,500 from its initial price of Rs. 32,999.

No-cost EMI options start from Rs. 4,073 per month while the standard EMI options are available from Rs. 1,187. Further, Samsung is offering discounts for bulk purchases and payments made through Samsung Axis bank credit cards. Buyers can avail of exchange offers and other payment offers to further bring down the price.

Earlier this year, Samsung announced an instant discount of Rs. 3,500 on Galaxy A34 5G, bringing down the effective starting price to Rs. 27,499.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and vision booster support for increased visibility under sunlight. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

For optics, the Galaxy A34 5G has a triple rear camera unit alongside LED flash. The triple rear camera setup comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel sensor.

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery for Galaxy A34 5G. It has an IP67-certified build as well.

