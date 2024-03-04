Samsung Galaxy A35 5G could soon be introduced by the company as the successor of the Galaxy A34 5G, which made its debut in March 2023. Ahead of the launch, new renders of the smartphone have surfaced that showcase what it could look like. Additionally, a report has also tipped the key specifications of the handset. Notably, last week, another report suggested some of the specifications and the possible colour options of the Galaxy A35. The latest report highlights some additional details of the hardware on the handset.

New renders of the smartphone were procured by YTechB, and it also revealed its key specifications. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G could be available in four colour options — Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. The handset also appears to be in line with the South Korean tech giant's new design elements and features the new key island, a raised edge around the right side of the handset where the power and volume buttons reside.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G renders

Photo Credit: YTechB

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G could feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with (1,080 x 2,340) resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it is said to be equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, as well as two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB. The handset is also likely to ship with Android 14-based UI.

For optics, the smartphone could sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it is said to carry a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Samsung Galaxy S35 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

An earlier report highlighted that the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone could be priced at EUR 389 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and the 8GB RAM could cost EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 41,300). It was also noted that there could be a difference of EUR 20 (roughly Rs. 1,800) in the price of the handset depending on the country.

