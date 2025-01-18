Technology News
Bárðarbunga volcano sees a dramatic rise in seismic activity, with experts closely monitoring for eruption risks.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2025 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: Icelandic Met Office

Iceland’s Bárðarbunga volcano has increased dramatically.

Highlights
  • 130+ quakes, including a 5.1 magnitude, recorded at Bárðarbunga
  • Bárðarbunga’s last eruption in 2014 formed vast lava fields
  • Experts monitor seismic activity for signs of magma movement
Seismic activity around Iceland's Bárðarbunga volcano has increased dramatically, with over 130 earthquakes recorded within a span of five hours. The tremors, which began early on January 14, included a significant 5.1 magnitude quake. The Bárðarbunga system is among Iceland's largest volcanic zones, and experts are closely monitoring the situation for potential eruptions, particularly given the region's history of powerful volcanic activity. Its most recent eruption, from 2014 to 2015, was the country's largest in over 300 years.

Bárðarbunga's Volcanic Potential

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), as reported by Live Science, Bárðarbunga is an expansive system extending roughly 190 kilometres in length. Its central stratovolcano, largely covered by ice, is marked by a massive caldera filled with a glacier. This region's eruptions have historically been significant, with lava fields forming vast expanses such as Holuhraun, the result of the 2014 event. That eruption not only created a lava field larger than Manhattan but also released considerable amounts of toxic gas into the atmosphere.

Expert Analysis of Recent Activity

IMO representatives have stated that Bárðarbunga is exhibiting "unusually large" seismic activity, though predicting the exact outcome remains challenging. Several scenarios have been proposed, ranging from eruptions outside the caldera, similar to the 2014 event, to more explosive activity beneath the glacier. Glacial outburst floods and ash emissions are potential outcomes if an eruption occurs within the caldera.

Implications and Monitoring

Months of heightened seismic activity in the region had already been noted, but the recent swarm has intensified concerns. Scientists and officials are now focused on understanding whether the earthquakes signal magma movement or tectonic shifts unrelated to an imminent eruption. Bárðarbunga's unique geological features, including its interaction with the glacier, make it a complex system to monitor, requiring continued observation and analysis.

 

Further reading: Bárðarbunga Volcano, Iceland Earthquakes, Volcanic Activity, Seismic Monitoring, Bárðarbunga Eruption Risk
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
