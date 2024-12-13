Technology News
Greenland Glacier Outburst Flood Releases 3,000 Billion Litres of Meltwater

A massive glacial lake outburst flood in Greenland released 3,000 billion litres of water, posing global risks.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 December 2024 22:24 IST
Greenland Glacier Outburst Flood Releases 3,000 Billion Litres of Meltwater

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Makalu

This event is one of the top three largest ever documented.

Highlights
  • Greenland's Catalina Lake outburst flood monitored in real-time
  • 3,000 billion litres of water released into Scoresby Sound fjord
  • Scientists highlight rising risks from glacier-dammed lakes globally
A major glacial lake outburst flood, among the largest ever recorded, has been documented in East Greenland, releasing more than 3,000 billion litres of meltwater, as per reports. The event, observed by researchers from the University of Copenhagen's Niels Bohr Institute, took place between September 23 and October 11 and was caused by the sudden release of Catalina Lake into the Scoresby Sound fjord. This marks the first time such an event has been monitored in real-time, according to reports.

Details of the Outburst

Reports indicate that the flood occurred as meltwater from Catalina Lake, blocked by the Edward Bailey Glacier for over two decades, carved a 25-kilometre-long tunnel under the ice. This process led to a dramatic drop in the lake's water level by 154 metres. The flood released a volume of water equivalent to three times Denmark's annual consumption, making it one of the top three largest documented events of its kind.

Dr Aslak Grinsted, a climate researcher from the University of Copenhagen, explained to phys.org that the outburst floods, driven by climate change, are becoming increasingly common. Satellite imagery was used to measure the water volumes, overcoming previous challenges posed by polar night and cloud cover.

Implications of Glacial Floods

Sources highlight that such floods pose significant risks to millions globally, especially in densely populated regions like the Himalayas. A recent study estimates that 15 million people live in areas vulnerable to these catastrophic events. Greenland's sparse population meant there were no casualties in this case, but scientists stress the importance of monitoring these phenomena as the ice sheet continues to retreat.

Energy Potential of Glacial Floods

Dr Grinsted also noted, as reported, that the energy released during the event matched the output of the largest nuclear power plant operating at full capacity for 22 days. While harnessing this energy could offer renewable solutions, logistical challenges in remote areas like Greenland remain a barrier.

 

