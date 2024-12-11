A marble bust, unearthed at the ancient city of Taposiris Magna in Egypt, is believed by archaeologist Kathleen Martinez to depict Cleopatra VII, the renowned Ptolemaic queen linked to Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. The discovery, made beneath a temple wall, features a female figure wearing a diadem, a royal headpiece. Reports from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities highlight that Martinez, who leads the Egyptian-Dominican excavation team, attributes the statue to Cleopatra VII, the last ruler of the Ptolemaic dynasty, reigning from 69 to 30 B.C.

Scepticism has been raised by other archaeologists about the identification of the statue. In statements made to Live Science, Zahi Hawass, a former Egyptian minister of antiquities, suggested that the artefact likely represents a Roman-era figure rather than Cleopatra. He explained that during Cleopatra's reign, Egyptian art styles predominated, whereas the Roman style evident in the bust would align with a later period, after Cleopatra's death in 30 B.C.

Artefacts and Additional Discoveries at Taposiris Magna

Numerous artefacts were uncovered alongside the bust, including 337 coins, some depicting Cleopatra VII, oil lamps, and a bronze ring dedicated to the goddess Hathor. Excavations at the site have also revealed a necropolis with 20 tombs, fragments of other statues, and a previously unknown temple believed to date back to the Ptolemaic period.

Kathleen Martinez, who has led research at Taposiris Magna for over a decade, has previously posited that Cleopatra's tomb might be located at the site, though this theory lacks consensus among experts. Underwater exploration near the site has also yielded pottery, structures, and human remains, though further studies are required to establish their historical context.