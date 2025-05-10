Technology News
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Listed on Oppo's Website Ahead of Launch on May 13

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2025 20:45 IST
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Listed on Oppo's Website Ahead of Launch on May 13

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will be available in two colourways in China

  • OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will launch in China next week
  • The tablet could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
  • The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro might feature a 13-megapixel rear camera
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is set to launch in China next week. While the company has yet to announce any plans to launch a new high-end tablet, a new model called the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro has been listed on Oppo's store in China. The listing reveals the RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming tablet. It will be available in two colourways in China. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and could be equipped with a 12,140mAh battery.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro RAM, Storage and Colourways (Expected)

The listing for the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro (via GSMArena) is currently listed on Oppo's online store in China. It will be available in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and a top-of-the-line 16GB+512GB. 

The upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will be available in Deep Sea Blue and Ice Silver colour options (translated from Chinese). The listing gives us a good look at the tablet, which bears a striking resemblance to the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, which was recently launched in China.

If the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is indeed a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, it could run on an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The company could also equip the handset with a 12,140mAh with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Like the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is likely to sport a 13.2-inch (2,400×3,392 pixels) LCD screen that refreshes at 144Hz. It could feature a single 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chats.

The listing on Oppo's website suggests that the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will be launched in China on May 15. Pricing and availability for the tablet will be announced on the same day. There's currently no word on whether the tablet will be launched in India and other markets.

Oppo Pad 4 Pro

Oppo Pad 4 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2400x3392 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12140mAh
Further reading: OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
Alienware 16 Aurora, 16X Aurora With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Launched

