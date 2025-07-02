Technology News
English Edition

Virginia Tech Engineers Craft Durable, Self‑Repairing, and Recyclable PCBs

New liquid metal–infused circuit boards can self-heal, reshape with heat, and be fully recycled.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 July 2025 23:30 IST
Virginia Tech Engineers Craft Durable, Self‑Repairing, and Recyclable PCBs

Photo Credit: wikimedia commons

New vitrimer circuit boards with liquid metal remain functional even after severe damage

Highlights
  • Liquid metal makes new circuit boards self-heal and function after damage
  • Vitrimer circuit boards regain their original shape when heated after str
  • Boards remain electrically active even after extreme wear or deformation
Advertisement

A team of scientists has developed a new kind of self-healing circuit board that stays functional even after severe mechanical damage and can be reshaped or recycled entirely using heat. Infused with liquid metal and built using a polymer known as vitrimer, the new circuit boards could dramatically cut electronic waste and transform the durability of consumer electronics. Vitrimer retains the strength of traditional thermoset materials while allowing flexibility and repair, making it possible to reconfigure damaged boards without compromising electrical performance.

Self-Healing Circuit Boards With Liquid Metal Double Stretchability and Cut E-Waste

As per a study published in Advanced Materials on June 1, the boards were created by blending vitrimer with just 5% by volume of liquid metal droplets. This combination nearly doubled the material's strain-at-break, or stretchability, compared to vitrimer alone. The embedded droplets are flexible as well, serving as flexible conductors in place of metal wiring used in traditional boards. Using a rheometer, tests showed the material was able to return to its original shape after heat-induced deformation ranging from 170°C to 200°C, which conventional epoxy-based thermosets cannot achieve.

Engineers also demonstrated that the material remains highly conductive and can recover its electrical function after being damaged. “Modern circuit boards simply cannot do this,” said Josh Worch, co-lead author of the study. His team designed the dynamic composite with the aim of building a circular economy around electronics. The design addresses a major environmental concern: most circuit boards today use thermosets that cannot be recycled and end up in landfills.

Electronic waste has more than doubled in 12 years, from 34 to 62 billion kilograms, as noted in a 2024 UN report. Despite containing valuable metals like gold, current boards are difficult to break down and reclaim due to the permanent nature of thermosetting plastics. The new vitrimer-based design, by contrast, allows for easy separation and reuse of materials. “Even if the board is damaged,” said Michael Bartlett, another co-lead author, “electrical performance will not suffer.”

More work needs to be done to improve the recovery of some elements, but the advance is a big step toward greener electronics, the researchers say. The technology could one day be in many different types of devices, from phones and laptops to wearables and TVs, changing the way devices are made, operated, and recycled.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: self-healing electronics, liquid metal, vitrimer, circuit board recycling, e-waste, polymers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Restructures AI Division, Creates Meta Superintelligence Labs
Nothing Phone 3 First Impressions
Virginia Tech Engineers Craft Durable, Self‑Repairing, and Recyclable PCBs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of India Launch
  3. Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Launch in Second Half of 2026: Report
  4. Lumio Arc 5, Arc 7 Projectors to Launch in India on July 7
  5. Honor X9c 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications and Colours Revealed
  6. WWE 2K25 Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 This Month
  7. Red Magic Astra Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  8. Maa OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Honor Magic V5 Launched: Just 4.1mm Thin, Packs a 6,100mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Virginia Tech Engineers Craft Durable, Self‑Repairing, and Recyclable PCBs
  2. Newly Detected Seaborgium-257 Offers Critical Data on Fission and Quantum Shell Effects
  3. NASA CODEX Telescope on ISS Reveals Hidden Secrets of the Sun’s Corona
  4. Rocket Lab Sets Record with 'Symphony in the Stars' Launch for Confidential Client
  5. FireSat Protoflight Satellite to Scan Earth Every 20 Minutes for Early Wildfire Detection
  6. Blue Origin Sends 750th Human to Space in Landmark Suborbital Flight from Texas
  7. My Oxford Year OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it American Romance Drama Online?
  8. Moonwalk OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Musical Drama Online?
  9. Maa OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Kajol Starrer Movie Online After Theatrical Run?
  10. Hedda OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch American Classic Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »