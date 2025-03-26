Technology News
English Edition

Alien Life May Survive on Planets Orbiting White Dwarfs, Study Finds

A study suggests planets in white dwarf habitable zones could sustain life for billions of years through key biological processes

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2025 22:04 IST
Alien Life May Survive on Planets Orbiting White Dwarfs, Study Finds

Photo Credit: NASA

An artist's impression of a lush planet orbiting a white dwarf.

Highlights
  • White dwarf planets may support life for billions of years
  • Research explores photosynthesis and UV-driven abiogenesis
  • Findings suggest white dwarf systems deserve further study
Advertisement

Planets orbiting white dwarfs may have conditions suitable for life. While these stellar remnants no longer generate their energy, their rapidly shrinking habitable zones could still provide enough time and resources for biological processes to emerge. This challenges previous assumptions that planets in these systems would be inhospitable due to their dynamic temperature fluctuations. The research introduces a model that examines whether two critical processes which are photosynthesis and ultraviolet (UV)-driven abiogenesis could take place in these zones, suggesting that life could persist around these stars for billions of years.

White Dwarf Habitability Assessed

According to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, a team that was led by Caldon Whyte from the Florida Institute of Technology explored how long an Earth-like planet could sustain life-supporting conditions in the narrowing habitable zone of a white dwarf. White dwarfs, formed when stars like the Sun exhaust their nuclear fuel and collapse into dense remnants, undergo a gradual cooling process. This results in their habitable zones shifting inward, limiting the time a planet could remain within the range where liquid water can exist.

By simulating a planet orbiting a white dwarf over a span of seven billion years, the study assessed the energy available for photosynthesis and UV-driven abiogenesis. The results indicated that despite the constricting habitable zone, sufficient energy was received for both processes to function. This suggests that white dwarf systems, previously overlooked in the search for extraterrestrial life

Potential for Alien Life in Unlikely Systems

In an official press release of the Florida Institute of Technology, Whyte noted that while main-sequence stars like the Sun provide ample energy for photosynthesis and UV radiation, smaller stars such as red dwarfs and brown dwarfs do not offer the same conditions. Scientists may now reconsider these stellar remnants in their ongoing search for life beyond Earth

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Alien life, white dwarfs, habitable zones, space research, exoplanets, photosynthesis, UV-driven abiogenesis, astronomy, James Webb Space Telescope
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE+ Price, Design, Key Features Surface Online Again
Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller

Related Stories

Alien Life May Survive on Planets Orbiting White Dwarfs, Study Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  2. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro Price Leaked Online
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  4. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  5. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  6. Vivo Y300t With 6,500mAh Battery Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  7. Apple's WWDC 2025 Event to Begin on This Date
  8. Tecno Camon 40 Series to Get 3 Years of OS, 5 Years of Security Updates
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Accessories Hint at Design
#Latest Stories
  1. New Research Suggests Dark Energy Is Evolving, Challenging Cosmology Models
  2. Pulsar Fusion’s Nuclear Fusion Rockets May Revolutionise Space Travel
  3. 30,000-Year-Old Vulture Feathers Discovered, Uniquely Preserved in Volcanic Ash
  4. ISRO and IIT Madras Unveil Research Centre for Space Thermal Sciences
  5. Google X Introduces Taara Chip to Enable High-Speed Internet via Light Beams
  6. Supernova Remnants Found in Oceanic Samples, Scientists Look to Moon
  7. ESA’s Euclid Telescope Releases First Data, Mapping 26 Million Galaxies
  8. Alien Life May Survive on Planets Orbiting White Dwarfs, Study Finds
  9. NASA Reviews Boeing Starliner’s Future Amid Technical Challenges
  10. Anora Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »