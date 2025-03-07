Technology News
New Polar Cataclysmic Variable Identified by Astronomers: What You Need to Know

Scientists confirm ZTF J0112+5827 as a polar cataclysmic variable, with strong magnetic fields and no accretion disk

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2025 23:18 IST
Photo Credit: arXiv (2025)

Highlights
  • ZTF J0112+5827 confirmed as a polar cataclysmic variable
  • The system has an 80.9-minute orbital period and a 38.7 MG field
  • It may become a source of detectable gravitational waves
A new cataclysmic variable system of the polar subclass has been identified by astronomers using the ROentgen SATellite (ROSAT). The system, designated ZTF J0112+5827, has been observed with an orbital period of approximately 81 minutes. The discovery, which provides key insights into the characteristics of this binary system, has been detailed in a research paper. Researchers have highlighted the system's strong magnetic field and its potential as a future source of gravitational waves.

Findings on ZTF J0112+5827

According to the study published on arXiv, the research was led by Jiamao Lin of Sun Yat-sen University in Zhuhai, China. The team conducted an in-depth analysis of ZTF J0112+5827, including X-ray and time-domain spectroscopic observations. The findings confirmed that the system belongs to the polar subclass of cataclysmic variables, where a white dwarf and a companion star interact without forming an accretion disk. Instead, emissions are generated from the accretion stream and magnetic field lines.

As reported, light curve analysis revealed double-spiked variations, attributed to cyclotron radiation from charged particles on the white dwarf's surface. The system's strong magnetic field, measured at approximately 38.7 MG, reinforced its classification as a polar. Researchers estimated the white dwarf's mass at around 0.8 times that of the Sun, while the donor star's mass was calculated to be roughly 0.07 solar masses. The system has been placed at a distance of approximately 1,186 light-years.

Potential Gravitational Wave Source

As per the research, ZTF J0112+5827 may emit gravitational waves detectable by the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA), a mission set for launch in 2035. The paper's authors noted that future studies on the system's component masses would be essential in determining its viability as a gravitational wave source.

Further reading: Astronomy, Space Science, Cataclysmic Variable, White Dwarf, ZTF J0112 5827, Gravitational Waves, Exoplanets, Star Systems
