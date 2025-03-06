X-ray Signal from Helix Nebula Suggests Planet Was Destroyed by White Dwarf

An unusual X-ray signal detected from the Helix Nebula for over four decades has now been linked to the destruction of a planet by the white dwarf at its center. Observations from multiple X-ray telescopes have recorded highly energetic emissions from the region, which astronomers believe result from planetary debris being pulled onto the stellar remnant. The white dwarf, WD 2226-210, located around 650 light-years away, has displayed unexpected X-ray activity despite such objects not typically emitting strong radiation. The latest findings offer crucial insights into planetary survival around aging stars.

Findings from the Study

According to the study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and ESA's XMM-Newton have provided a clearer understanding of the phenomenon. Reports indicate that previous missions, including the Einstein X-ray Observatory and ROSAT, first detected the high-energy X-rays from the white dwarf. The persistence of this emission has led researchers to conclude that planetary material is likely being accreted onto the star's surface.

Speaking to Phys.org, lead author Sandino Estrada-Dorado from the National Autonomous University of Mexico stated that the signal could represent "the death knell from a planet that was destroyed by the white dwarf."

Possible Origins of the Disrupted Planet

Previous research had suggested the presence of a Neptune-sized planet orbiting the white dwarf in under three days. The latest study points to the likelihood of an even larger planet, comparable to Jupiter, having been torn apart by the star's gravitational pull. Reports suggest the planet could have originally been further away but gradually moved inward due to gravitational interactions with other planetary bodies in the system.

Co-author Martin Guerrero from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia told Phys.org that debris from the shattered planet may be falling onto the white dwarf's surface, generating the observed X-ray emissions. If confirmed, this would mark the first recorded instance of a planet being destroyed within a planetary nebula.

A New Class of X-ray Emitting White Dwarfs?

Observations indicate that the X-ray brightness of WD 2226-210 has remained largely stable across different missions, with subtle fluctuations recorded at intervals of approximately 2.9 hours. Reports suggest this could be evidence of planetary remnants in extreme proximity to the white dwarf.

Alternative explanations, including the destruction of a low-mass star instead of a planet, have also been considered. However, sources indicate that such stars, though similar in size to Jupiter-like planets, possess significantly more mass, making their disintegration by a white dwarf far less probable.

The study also draws parallels with two other white dwarfs that exhibit similar X-ray behavior. One appears to be slowly pulling material from a planetary companion, while the other is believed to be accreting remnants of a former planet. These findings have led researchers to suggest the possibility of a newly identified category of variable white dwarfs.

Co-author Jesús Toala from the National Autonomous University of Mexico told Phys.org that identifying more such systems could enhance understanding of planetary destruction and survival in aging star systems.