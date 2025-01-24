A Chinese commercial space launch has achieved another milestone with the successful deployment of five satellites into orbit. The launch was conducted using the Ceres-1 rocket, a four-stage solid propellant carrier, on 20 January at 5:11 a.m. EST. The event took place at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, located in the Gobi Desert in northwest China. Manufactured and operated by Galactic Energy, the mission involved inserting satellites into their preplanned orbits, marking a significant step for China's growing commercial space industry.

Satellites Launched for Weather and Remote Sensing

According to a report by space.com, the payload included four Yunyao-1 commercial meteorological satellites (designated satellites 37 to 40) and the Jitianxing A-05 satellite. The Yunyao-1 series is equipped with GNSS occultation payloads, designed to collect weather data by tracking changes in GPS and Beidou signals as they traverse the atmosphere. This method allows the satellites to provide vital information for meteorological predictions. The Jitianxing A-05 satellite, meanwhile, is outfitted with a hyperspectral camera capable of capturing high-resolution remote sensing images of Earth.

Galactic Energy's Progress and Future Plans

Galactic Energy has emerged as a prominent player in China's commercial space sector, with 17 launch attempts to date and a strong success rate of 16. Plans for the company include the introduction of the Pallas-1 rocket, a liquid-propellant vehicle expected to debut later this year. As reported, this rocket will utilise a kerosene-liquid oxygen propellant combination and is designed to be reusable, a feature aimed at enhancing cost-efficiency. The Ceres-1, standing 62 feet tall, can deliver payloads weighing up to 400 kilograms to low Earth orbit, while the Pallas-1, measuring 138 feet, will have a significantly larger capacity of 8,000 kilograms.

China's Expanding Space Activities

This mission marked China's fourth orbital launch of 2025, following earlier efforts that included deploying a satellite refuelling test spacecraft and an Earth observation satellite for Pakistan. These developments signal a rapid expansion of capabilities in China's commercial and national space programmes.