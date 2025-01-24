Technology News
English Edition

China’s Ceres-1 Rocket Successfully Deploys 5 Satellites for Weather and Remote Sensing

China’s Ceres-1 rocket successfully deployed five satellites, advancing commercial space initiatives for weather and remote sensing applications.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2025 18:00 IST
China’s Ceres-1 Rocket Successfully Deploys 5 Satellites for Weather and Remote Sensing

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chinese commercial launch successfully deploys five satellites into orbit

Highlights
  • China’s Ceres-1 rocket successfully launches five satellites
  • Yunyao-1 satellites designed for weather and meteorological data
  • Galactic Energy’s progress highlights China’s commercial space rise
Advertisement

A Chinese commercial space launch has achieved another milestone with the successful deployment of five satellites into orbit. The launch was conducted using the Ceres-1 rocket, a four-stage solid propellant carrier, on 20 January at 5:11 a.m. EST. The event took place at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, located in the Gobi Desert in northwest China. Manufactured and operated by Galactic Energy, the mission involved inserting satellites into their preplanned orbits, marking a significant step for China's growing commercial space industry.

Satellites Launched for Weather and Remote Sensing

According to a report by space.com, the payload included four Yunyao-1 commercial meteorological satellites (designated satellites 37 to 40) and the Jitianxing A-05 satellite. The Yunyao-1 series is equipped with GNSS occultation payloads, designed to collect weather data by tracking changes in GPS and Beidou signals as they traverse the atmosphere. This method allows the satellites to provide vital information for meteorological predictions. The Jitianxing A-05 satellite, meanwhile, is outfitted with a hyperspectral camera capable of capturing high-resolution remote sensing images of Earth.

Galactic Energy's Progress and Future Plans

Galactic Energy has emerged as a prominent player in China's commercial space sector, with 17 launch attempts to date and a strong success rate of 16. Plans for the company include the introduction of the Pallas-1 rocket, a liquid-propellant vehicle expected to debut later this year. As reported, this rocket will utilise a kerosene-liquid oxygen propellant combination and is designed to be reusable, a feature aimed at enhancing cost-efficiency. The Ceres-1, standing 62 feet tall, can deliver payloads weighing up to 400 kilograms to low Earth orbit, while the Pallas-1, measuring 138 feet, will have a significantly larger capacity of 8,000 kilograms.

China's Expanding Space Activities

This mission marked China's fourth orbital launch of 2025, following earlier efforts that included deploying a satellite refuelling test spacecraft and an Earth observation satellite for Pakistan. These developments signal a rapid expansion of capabilities in China's commercial and national space programmes.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: China Space, Ceres-1 Rocket, Galactic Energy, Yunyao-1, Remote Sensing, Weather Satellites, Commercial Space Industry
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Brings Deeper Integration With Gemini, New AI Features
YouTube Premium Rolls Out Experimental Features Including Higher Audio Quality, Faster Playback Speeds

Related Stories

China’s Ceres-1 Rocket Successfully Deploys 5 Satellites for Weather and Remote Sensing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
  3. Android 16 Beta 1 Is Now Available for These Google Pixel Phones
  4. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R to Feature 6,400mAh Battery, India Launch Confirmed
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Drops to Rs. 69,999 Ahead of Republic Day
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  7. PS6 Could Launch in 2027 as Chip Design Said to Be Complete
  8. Qualcomm Confirms Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Supports Satellite Connectivity
  9. US President Donald Trump Signs Executive Actions Related to Crypto, AI
#Latest Stories
  1. China’s Ceres-1 Rocket Successfully Deploys 5 Satellites for Weather and Remote Sensing
  2. Google Home Gemini Extensions Reportedly Rolling Out to All Users
  3. Morgan Stanley Will Work With US Regulators to Examine Safe Ways to Offer Crypto, CEO Says
  4. Xbox Developer Direct 2025: Ninja Gaiden 4 Announced, Doom: The Dark Ages Gets Release Date and More
  5. Coma Cluster’s Distance Closer Than Predicted, Amplifying Hubble Tension Crisis
  6. Early Supernovas Could Have Created Water in the Universe, Paving the Way for Life 100 Million Years Post-Big Bang
  7. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price in India Temporarily Drops to Rs. 69,999 at Reliance Digital Stores
  8. Anthropic Introduces a Citations Feature to Make Claude’s Responses More Reliable
  9. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Live Images Suggest Thin Profile, Slimmer Camera Bump
  10. Newtopia OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »