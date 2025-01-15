Technology News
China Conducts Five Rocket Engine Tests in a Day, Advancing Space Projects

China tested five rocket engines, including hydrogen-oxygen and methane-based types, to advance space exploration projects

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 13:07 IST
China Conducts Five Rocket Engine Tests in a Day, Advancing Space Projects

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

China tested five rocket engines

Highlights
  • Five rocket engines tested by China Aerospace Science and Technology Co
  • Hydrogen-oxygen and methane-fuelled engines trialled for new rockets
  • Engines to support lunar missions and advanced deep-space exploration
On January 2, China tested five new rocket engines, advancing its ambitious space exploration programmes. The tests, carried out by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), took place at two locations: Beijing and Laiyuan County in Hebei Province. The engines, designed for various stages and purposes, underwent rigorous trials to evaluate their performance. These developments underscore China's efforts to enhance its capabilities in both commercial and deep-space missions, with several major launches planned for the near future.

Advances in Hydrogen-Oxygen Engine Technology

According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), the CASC's 101 Institute conducted a 100-second trial of a hydrogen-oxygen upper-stage engine. This engine is believed to play a role in future lunar missions and other deep-space explorations. Engineers assessed the engine's performance and coordination, declaring the trial a success. Xia Wei, an engineer with CASC, emphasised to China Central Television (CCTV) the importance of these tests in gathering critical performance data.

Methane-Fuelled Innovations

In Laiyuan County, a methane-liquid oxygen engine was successfully test-fired. Reports noted that methane-fuelled engines are being developed by both commercial entities and CASC for next-generation projects. CASC is also working on a full-flow staged combustion engine intended for the Long March 9 rocket, which is central to China's heavy-lift capabilities.

Future Prospects for Space Exploration

Further testing was conducted in Beijing on main engines, upper-stage engines, and reaction control engines. Though specific applications were not disclosed, experts suggest these engines could be used for upcoming Long March rockets. According to CCTV, CASC is focusing on engines tailored for heavy-lift vehicles and deep-space exploration.
China's progress in engine technology signals its determination to achieve milestones such as lunar landings and expanded commercial launches. Reports from SpaceNews suggest new rocket models and technologies could debut this year, further cementing China's position as a leader in the space sector.

 

Further reading: China Space Exploration, Rocket Engine Tests, CASC, Long March Rockets, Lunar Missions
China Conducts Five Rocket Engine Tests in a Day, Advancing Space Projects
Comment
