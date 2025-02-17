China Names Its Moon Spacesuit and Rover Ahead of Lunar Mission

China has officially announced the names for its next-generation lunar spacesuit and crewed moon rover, both essential for its planned human moon landing before 2030. The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) revealed that the spacesuit will be called "Wangyu," meaning "gazing into the cosmos," while the rover has been named "Tansuo," which translates to "explore." The selection process involved public participation, with over 9,000 suggestions submitted in 2024. The announcement marks a significant step in China's ambitions to expand its human spaceflight programme and establish a presence on the moon.

Development of Lunar Hardware Progressing

As reported by space.com, according to CMSA, the Wangyu spacesuit is designed to be lightweight and resilient, providing enhanced protection against the moon's extreme conditions. In an interview with China Central Television (CCTV), Zhang Wanxin, director of the spacesuit engineering office at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, stated that the prototype development phase has been reached. Performance and function assessments are currently being conducted to ensure the suit meets operational standards.

The Tansuo rover, intended to transport astronauts on the lunar surface, is also advancing through development. Zhang Chongfeng, a spacecraft designer at CMSA, told CCTV that the prototype has undergone testing at a simulated lunar surface site. Detailed design modifications and engineering assessments are ongoing to refine its capabilities.

China's Lunar Mission Framework

China has set a goal to land astronauts on the moon before 2030, with key infrastructure and technological components under development. Ground facilities for production and testing have been completed, while construction at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan is progressing. CMSA also confirmed the names of additional mission components, with the crew spacecraft designated "Mengzhou" ("Dream Vessel") and the lunar lander named "Lanyue" ("Embracing the Moon").

Reports indicate that China's approach involves an integrated system, including a new heavy-lift launch vehicle, crewed spacecraft, and surface mobility solutions. The mission aligns with broader national goals to advance space exploration and scientific research beyond low Earth orbit.