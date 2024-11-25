Chinese scientists have claimed the creation of a new high-powered energy weapon, reportedly capable of combining microwave beams from multiple transmitters into a single, convergent beam directed at a target. This technology has reportedly been described as revolutionary, potentially opening new frontiers in the field of directed energy weapons. It has also drawn comparisons to the iconic Death Star weapon from the "Star Wars" franchise, where lasers converge to produce a destructive force. However, the weapon's technical feasibility outside controlled environments remains questioned by experts.

Development and Design of the Microwave Weapon

The research team's device involves multiple vehicles that each emit high-frequency microwave beams, as per a South China Morning Post report. These vehicles, which are meticulously positioned to within a millimetre, reportedly aim to combine their beams to form a focused point of attack.

To meet this positioning requirement, advanced laser-ranging technology has been implemented on each vehicle, while China's BeiDou satellite navigation system provides additional support with centimetre-level accuracy.

According to details shared with the publication, a member of the research team disclosed that the convergent effect of the microwave beams produces energy results described as “1+1>2.” Despite this assertion's conflict with established physical laws, such a powerful converging energy source could enable significantly greater effects than individual microwave emitters alone.

Precision Challenges in the System's Operation

Achieving such beam precision is complex. The scientists have reportedly developed a system that ensures firing synchronisation within a margin of 170 picoseconds, an accuracy comparable to the processing cycles in high-speed computers. Optical fibre connections are used to synchronise the microwave emitters, which are controlled by a central mobile command unit.

Although this weapon has reportedly been tested in a laboratory setting, experts believe that practical application in real-world conditions, where factors like environmental dust and moisture can disrupt microwaves, may present considerable obstacles. Limitations in current battery technology is said to also hinder the system's ability to sustain the high energy output needed for effective, long-range operation.

Experts remain cautious about the weapon's potential outside of controlled environments, with technological, logistical, and physical challenges likely to impact any plans for field deployment.