China’s ‘Kill Mesh’ Threatens US Satellites, Space Force Warns

China's advancements in space warfare have led to the development of a "Kill Mesh" system. It has raised concerns about the security of US satellites. During the 16th annual McAleese "Defense Programs" Conference in Arlington, Virginia, General Michael Guetlein, Vice Chief of Space Operations for the US Space Force, highlighted the urgency of addressing these threats. He stressed that the gap in space capabilities between the US and its adversaries has narrowed significantly, making it necessary to reassess space defense strategies. A shift is required from providing space services to a focus on active protection against hostile actions in orbit.

China and Russia Intensify Orbital Military Activities

According to reports, China and Russia have been strengthening their space warfare capabilities. Russia's anti-satellite (ASAT) test in 2022 resulted in a debris field in low-Earth orbit. In that very same year, a Chinese satellite was observed maneuvering another defunct satellite into a graveyard orbit, demonstrating advancements in orbital control technology. Guetlein said that adversaries have moved beyond passive space operations and are now engaged in satellite grappling, electronic warfare, and close-proximity tracking of US spacecraft.

Rising Threats to US Space Assets

As per reports, satellites capable of "jamming, spoofing, and dazzling" have become more common, marking a shift in space conflict strategies. Guetlein described recent events where foreign satellites have shadowed US spacecraft, creating a "cat and mouse" scenario. The previous unwritten rule of non-interference in space operations is no longer being followed, with adversaries increasingly engaging in hostile activities.

Strategic Response and Future Measures

The Space Force is reinforcing its infrastructure and increasing redundancies to counter growing threats. Guetlein acknowledged that commercial and allied partnerships are crucial in maintaining an advantage, as private space technology has surpassed some government capabilities. A new initiative called Golden Dome has been introduced to integrate defense technologies that previously operated separately. Guetlein stated that collaboration across sectors would strengthen space security and deter potential adversaries.