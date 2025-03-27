Technology News
China’s ‘Kill Mesh’ Threatens US Satellites, Space Force Warns

The US Space Force warns that China’s ‘Kill Mesh’ and rising space warfare tactics threaten satellite security

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 March 2025 22:15 IST
China’s ‘Kill Mesh’ Threatens US Satellites, Space Force Warns

Photo Credit: @NatReconOfc

According to the Vice Chief of Space Force, China has now deployed a "kill mesh" in orbit

  • China’s ‘Kill Mesh’ sparks concerns over US satellite safety
  • Space Force warns of increasing orbital threats from adversaries
  • New ‘Golden Dome’ initiative aims to bolster space security
China's advancements in space warfare have led to the development of a "Kill Mesh" system. It has raised concerns about the security of US satellites. During the 16th annual McAleese "Defense Programs" Conference in Arlington, Virginia, General Michael Guetlein, Vice Chief of Space Operations for the US Space Force, highlighted the urgency of addressing these threats. He stressed that the gap in space capabilities between the US and its adversaries has narrowed significantly, making it necessary to reassess space defense strategies. A shift is required from providing space services to a focus on active protection against hostile actions in orbit.

China and Russia Intensify Orbital Military Activities

According to reports, China and Russia have been strengthening their space warfare capabilities. Russia's anti-satellite (ASAT) test in 2022 resulted in a debris field in low-Earth orbit. In that very same year, a Chinese satellite was observed maneuvering another defunct satellite into a graveyard orbit, demonstrating advancements in orbital control technology. Guetlein said that adversaries have moved beyond passive space operations and are now engaged in satellite grappling, electronic warfare, and close-proximity tracking of US spacecraft.

Rising Threats to US Space Assets

As per reports, satellites capable of "jamming, spoofing, and dazzling" have become more common, marking a shift in space conflict strategies. Guetlein described recent events where foreign satellites have shadowed US spacecraft, creating a "cat and mouse" scenario. The previous unwritten rule of non-interference in space operations is no longer being followed, with adversaries increasingly engaging in hostile activities.

Strategic Response and Future Measures

The Space Force is reinforcing its infrastructure and increasing redundancies to counter growing threats. Guetlein acknowledged that commercial and allied partnerships are crucial in maintaining an advantage, as private space technology has surpassed some government capabilities. A new initiative called Golden Dome has been introduced to integrate defense technologies that previously operated separately. Guetlein stated that collaboration across sectors would strengthen space security and deter potential adversaries.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Space warfare, China 'Kill Mesh', US satellites, Space Force, space defense

Further reading: Space warfare, China ‘Kill Mesh’, US satellites, Space Force, space defense
  1. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch SRH vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  2. Apple iPhone 16e Review: When You Just Need an iPhone
  3. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chipsets
  4. Airtel Launches IPTV Services With Bundled OTT Apps in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaked Renders Suggest Three Titanium Colourways
  6. Infinix Note 50X 5G With Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  7. iQOO Z10 Charging Speed Revealed; India Pricing Tipped
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Pro May Reportedly Come With a Mystery New Button
  9. Motorola Razr 60 Spotted Online; Design, Key Specifications Leaked
